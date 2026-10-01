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TEKNOFEST Southeast links Göbeklitepe to Türkiye’s defense future

TEKNOFEST Southeast links Göbeklitepe to Türkiye’s defense future

Elif Şanlı
14:27, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:28, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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TEKNOFEST Southeast links Göbeklitepe to Türkiye’s defense future
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People walk through stalls during the second day of the TEKNOFEST aviation, space, and technology festival at Sanliurfa GAP Airport in Sanliurfa, Turkiye, on October 1, 2026.

TEKNOFEST Southeast entered its second day at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport on Thursday, connecting the 12,000-year legacy of Göbeklitepe with Türkiye’s latest unmanned aircraft through immersive exhibitions organized by the Industry Ministry and T3 Foundation, with Anadolu as global communications partner, to inspire young visitors.

TEKNOFEST Southeast opened its second day Thursday at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport, bridging 12,000-year-old Göbeklitepe with Türkiye's cutting-edge defense industry through immersive exhibitions. The festival is organized by the Industry and Technology Ministry and the Turkish Technology Team Foundation, or T3 Foundation, with the involvement of STM and Anadolu serving as global communications partner.

Ancient Roots, Modern Wings

The Göbeklitepe Experience Area employs 360-degree screens and a replica standing stone to transport visitors across 12 millennia in three minutes, connecting Neolithic civilizations with Türkiye's contemporary defense industry. "We have a screen extending from the past into the future, with one of the TEKNOFEST aircraft at its center," coordinator Alper Aslan said. "We begin in the past and explain the development of defense technologies up to the present."

Visitor Elanur Yasar noted the presentation offered a fresh perspective on the UNESCO World Heritage site. "At Gobeklitepe itself, we experience history in its original setting. Here, we saw Gobeklitepe combined with technology and civilization," she said. Young Amine Abdulvahab, encountering the KIZILELMA unmanned fighter jet and KAAN combat aircraft at close range for the first time, said she hoped to work in aviation someday.

Diplomatic Praise

Japanese Ambassador to Türkiye Masami Tamura toured the festival Thursday, praising both the defense advances and the event's educational mission. "I find Türkiye's advances in defense technologies very impressive. I am also greatly surprised by such an excellent event," he told Anadolu, noting that Japan does not host comparable festivals at this scale. TEKNOFEST Southeast runs through Oct. 4 at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport, featuring Turkish Stars aerobatics, ATAK helicopters and workshops before closing with a concert by Semicenk.

Titles :teknofest southeastgöbeklitepeşanlıurfakizilelmakaant3 foundationdefense technologyanadolu agency
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