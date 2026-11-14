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Diksha Sharma, a UK-based nuclear safety engineer at AtkinsRéalis, said in an interview with Yeni Şafak at COP31 that nuclear power is clean energy because it generates electricity with virtually zero greenhouse gas emissions.

“It is reliable, it is 24/7, it works irrespective of weather conditions,” Sharma said.

Sharma is attending the summit as events lead for Nuclear for Climate, which she described as an initiative bringing together people from around 120 countries. “We all are here advocating for the use of nuclear energy,” she said.