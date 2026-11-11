Antalya hosted dozens of Turkish screen stars and athletes on Monday as they gathered at the Türkiye Pavilion to demand urgent climate action, warning that the global crisis has shifted from a distant threat to an immediate reality requiring concrete intervention.

Stars call for concrete steps

Actor Baris Arduc emphasized that COP31 represents a critical juncture as the climate crisis reaches red-alert levels, noting that while the Paris Climate Summit established frameworks, the current moment demands implementation rather than further discussion. Actress Demet Sener echoed this sentiment, stating that environmental degradation is no longer a problem of the future but one that affects daily life and requires urgent intervention. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Tuba Buyukustun highlighted the stakes for younger generations, saying decisions made at the summit must translate into immediate action to secure children's futures.

'Proud to host' world leaders

Actor Meryem Uzerli welcomed the record-breaking attendance at the summit, noting that COP31 has drawn the largest number of world leaders in the conference's history. "This is something to be very proud of. Being part of it is an honor for us," Uzerli said. Actor Bulent Inal stressed the significance of world leaders convening in Antalya to address climate challenges, while actor Ava Yaman described the large gathering dedicated to protecting nature as deeply meaningful.

Oceans and shared responsibility

National free-diving athlete Sahika Ercumen — who spends much of her life at sea — drew attention to marine pollution, saying she encounters large amounts of waste daily across waters that cover 70% of the Earth's surface. Actor Ceyda Ates stressed the need to protect forests, seas and water resources through tangible deeds rather than statements, and actor Serkan Altunorak emphasized that climate change is a shared problem affecting everyone, requiring collective responsibility. The summit continues through next week in the Mediterranean coastal city, with delegates from nearly 200 countries negotiating binding emission targets.