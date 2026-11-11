11/11/2026, Wednesday18:24

Menu

Türkiye

EducationLocal NewsPolitics

World

Middle EastEuropeAmericaAsiaAfrica

Columns

Archive Columns

Sports

FootballBasketballMotor SportsVolleyballTennisF1Extreme SportsGolfCricketOlympics

Economy

Turkey EconomyWorld EconomyAutomotiveReal EstatePressad

Technology

İnternetScienceMobile

Life

CinemaTravelCulture And ArtsInterviewBookHealthArchaelogyCurrent

Video

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

Gallery

NewsWorldSportsEconomyTechnologyLife

EDITION   :

TRTRENENARARFRFRRURUURUR

Notifications

You have no new notificationsHome
Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

Antalya hosted dozens of Turkish screen stars and athletes on Monday as they gathered at the Türkiye Pavilion to demand urgent climate action, warning that the global crisis has shifted from a distant threat to an immediate reality requiring concrete intervention.

Stars call for concrete steps

Actor Baris Arduc emphasized that COP31 represents a critical juncture as the climate crisis reaches red-alert levels, noting that while the Paris Climate Summit established frameworks, the current moment demands implementation rather than further discussion. Actress Demet Sener echoed this sentiment, stating that environmental degradation is no longer a problem of the future but one that affects daily life and requires urgent intervention. UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Tuba Buyukustun highlighted the stakes for younger generations, saying decisions made at the summit must translate into immediate action to secure children's futures.

'Proud to host' world leaders

Actor Meryem Uzerli welcomed the record-breaking attendance at the summit, noting that COP31 has drawn the largest number of world leaders in the conference's history. "This is something to be very proud of. Being part of it is an honor for us," Uzerli said. Actor Bulent Inal stressed the significance of world leaders convening in Antalya to address climate challenges, while actor Ava Yaman described the large gathering dedicated to protecting nature as deeply meaningful.

Oceans and shared responsibility

National free-diving athlete Sahika Ercumen — who spends much of her life at sea — drew attention to marine pollution, saying she encounters large amounts of waste daily across waters that cover 70% of the Earth's surface. Actor Ceyda Ates stressed the need to protect forests, seas and water resources through tangible deeds rather than statements, and actor Serkan Altunorak emphasized that climate change is a shared problem affecting everyone, requiring collective responsibility. The summit continues through next week in the Mediterranean coastal city, with delegates from nearly 200 countries negotiating binding emission targets.

Titles :baris arducmeryem uzerlituba buyukustunsahika ercumencop31antalyaclimate changeun climate change conferenceturkish cinema
Comments

Comments you share on our site are a valuable resource for other users. Please be respectful of different opinions and other users. Avoid using rude, aggressive, derogatory, or discriminatory language.

Turkish celebrities at COP31 demand climate action
File photo
Cookie Preferences

Every category other than essential cookies stays off unless you turn it on. You can change your choice and withdraw your consent at any time. Cookie Notice

Essential Cookies3 cookies

Session, security and load-balancing cookies the site technically needs to work.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

ARRAffinity

Stored so that user requests can reach the same server.

For the duration of the session

kvkk-consent

Stores your cookie choice.

365 Days

cf_clearance

Stores the Cloudflare security check.

365 Days
Always active
Analytics Cookies4 cookies

Google Analytics cookies measuring visits and usage.

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_ga

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

730 Days

_gid

A Google Analytics cookie that stores data to measure performance.

1 Days

_ga_XXXXXXX

Keeps the Google Analytics session state.

730 Days

_gat

Limits the Google Analytics request rate.

For the duration of the session
Marketing and Third-Party Content5 cookies

Cookies for ad measurement and embedded third-party content (Facebook Pixel, YouTube, Google Ads).

Cookie NameCookie Storage Period

_fbp

Used by Facebook Pixel for ad measurement and remarketing.

90 Days

GPS

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

YSC

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

For the duration of the session

VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE

Preference and measurement cookie of embedded YouTube videos.

180 Days

_gcl_au

Used by Google Ads for conversion measurement.

90 Days

Log in to your account.

Don't have an account?Sign-up.

By creating an account or signing in, you agree to the terms of use. To read the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, click here.

© Net Medya, All right reserved.

Fatih Sultan Mehmet