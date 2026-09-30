Istanbul powerhouse Anadolu Efes secured its maiden EuroLeague victory of the campaign on Tuesday evening, defeating reigning champions Real Madrid 94-84 in a hard-fought encounter, while city rivals Fenerbahce Tarfin maintained their perfect record with a commanding 100-76 triumph over Bayern Munich.

Anadolu Efes rallies past Real Madrid

Real Madrid led 29-27 after a closely contested opening quarter in which both teams shot at a high percentage. Anadolu Efes took control late in the second quarter, scoring several consecutive 3-pointers in the final 3 minutes and 40 seconds to build a double-digit lead, entering halftime ahead 53-41.

The Spanish side cut the deficit to seven points in a fast-paced third quarter, but Anadolu Efes entered the final period with a 72-65 advantage. Real Madrid reduced the gap to four points at 82-78 with three minutes remaining after finding success from inside the paint, though the hosts made no mistakes in the closing minutes to seal the 94-84 victory.

Fenerbahce Tarfin cruises past Bayern Munich

Fenerbahce Tarfin maintained its perfect start to the EuroLeague season with a 100-76 win over Bayern Munich at home — the Ulker Sports Arena — improving to 2-0 while inflicting the German side's first defeat. The Istanbul club took control early, leading 16-9 after the opening five minutes before extending its advantage to 18 points at 31-13 late in the first quarter.

The hosts continued their effective play in the second quarter and went into halftime with a 50-31 lead, maintaining their tempo after the break to extend the advantage to 27 points at 70-43. The home side entered the final quarter with a 75-51 lead and did not allow Bayern Munich to close the gap, sealing a comprehensive victory.

Former Fenerbahce goalkeeper remembered

Before the game, former Fenerbahce and Türkiye national team goalkeeper Sukru Ersoy, who died Tuesday, was commemorated at the Ulker Sports Arena. Ersoy represented both club and country during his playing career between the posts.