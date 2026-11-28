Beşiktaş secured a 2–1 win over Israeli club Hapoel Be’er Sheva in a UEFA Europa League match played in Batumi, Georgia. After the final whistle, defender Kassoum Ouattara took a Palestinian flag from the stands and draped it over the official UEFA signage on the pitchside advertising board. Despite police restrictions, Beşiktaş supporters waved Palestinian flags throughout the stadium, and the team’s players refused to shake hands with the Israeli side.
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