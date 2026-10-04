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Djokovic breaks Nadal's record with 32nd straight China Open win

Djokovic breaks Nadal's record with 32nd straight China Open win

Elif Şanlı
22:57, 04/10/2026, SundayU: Update: 23:03, 04/10/2026, Sunday
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Djokovic breaks Nadal's record with 32nd straight China Open win
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Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the China Open quarterfinals on Sunday, extending his perfect record in Beijing to 32-0 and breaking Rafael Nadal's Open Era mark for consecutive victories at a single tournament.

Novak Djokovic extended his perfect record at the China Open to 32-0 on Sunday, breaking Rafael Nadal's Open Era record for consecutive victories at a single tournament after fighting back from a set down to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev in the Beijing quarterfinals.

The 39-year-old Serbian dropped the opening set 4-6 to the German, who arrived in the capital as the reigning French Open and US Open champion. Djokovic secured the decisive break at 5-4 in the second set to level the match before repeating the pattern in the third, wrapping up the two-hour, 35-minute contest 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic faces Medvedev in semifinals

The victory keeps Djokovic on course for a record-extending seventh China Open title and sets up a semifinal clash with third seed Daniil Medvedev. The Russian defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to advance.

Women's top seeds eliminated

The women's tournament suffered a major shake-up as both top seeds were eliminated in successive rounds. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka fell to Czech 26th seed Nikola Bartunkova 6-4, 6-3 in the third round on Sunday, with the world No. 34 claiming the biggest win of her career in one hour and 35 minutes.

Sabalenka's departure followed world No. 1 Elena Rybakina's defeat to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday. The tournament has lost both top seeds before the round of 16 for the first time since 2015.

Titles :novak djokovicalexander zverevrafael nadalchina opendaniil medvedevaryna sabalenkaelena rybakinaatp tourwta tour
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