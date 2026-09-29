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D-8 Secretary-General visits Türkiye's Albayrak Media to discuss joint media efforts

D-8 Secretary-General visits Türkiye's Albayrak Media to discuss joint media efforts

23:40, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
Yeni Şafak
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D-8 Secretary-General visits Türkiye's Albayrak Media to discuss joint media efforts
D-8 Secretary-General Sohail Mahmood visits Albayrak Media

During the meeting, opportunities for developing cooperation in the field of media and for conveying the D-8's activities to the international public more effectively were discussed.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation, visited Türkiye's leading Albayrak Media and met with its senior executives. During the meeting, opportunities for developing cooperation in the field of media and for conveying the D-8's activities to the international public more effectively were discussed.

The meeting, hosted by Albayrak Media General Manager Ömer Karaca, was attended by Yeni Şafak Editor-in-Chief Hüseyin Likoğlu, Yeni Şafak Digital Publications Director Ersin Çelik, TVNET General Manager Serhat İbrahimoğlu, Yeni Şafak International Digital Publications Director Ömer Kablan, and GZT Editor-in-Chief Doğukan Gezer.

Opportunities for cooperation

During the meeting, possible cooperation between the D-8 and Albayrak Media in the fields of media and communication was evaluated. The two sides exchanged views on following the D-8's work, projects, and developments in member countries more closely across Albayrak Media's various outlets, increasing mutual contacts, and developing joint media efforts.

D-8 Secretary-General Mahmood provided information about the organization's vision, mission, and objectives for the period ahead. Albayrak Media General Manager Ömer Karaca, in turn, described Albayrak Media's publishing vision, its various media brands, and its international work.

During the visit, which took place in a cordial atmosphere, mutual wishes were expressed regarding strengthening communication between the D-8 and Albayrak Media and evaluating new opportunities for cooperation in the media field.

All eyes on D-8's 2027 summit

Founded in Istanbul in 1997, the D-8 began its work with the founding membership of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Türkiye. With Azerbaijan's accession in 2025, the organization reached nine members and aims to strengthen cooperation and development among member countries in various fields, primarily trade, energy, agriculture, transport, industry, tourism, education, and technology. In 2027, the 30th anniversary of the D-8's founding, the 12th D-8 Leaders' Summit is planned to be held in Indonesia.

Titles :sohail mahmoodd-8d-8 organization for economic cooperationalbayrak mediatürkiyeömer karacahüseyin likoğluyeni şafakmedia cooperationinternational mediaeconomic cooperationindonesiabangladeshmalaysia
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