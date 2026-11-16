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Eyyübiye Municipality boosts service capacity with domestic production

15:41, 16/11/2026, Monday
Yeni Şafak
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Eyyübiye Municipality boosts service capacity with domestic production

Speaking at the ceremony, Albayrak Group Board Member Muhammet Fatih Albayrak said local governments choosing domestically produced vehicles is important for both the national economy and municipalities’ service processes.

Eyyübiye Municipality is increasing its service capacity through domestic and national production, with Türkiye’s domestic manufacturer
Kademe A.Ş.
 delivering the first batch of a 41-vehicle series. In the first delivery, 22 vehicles were handed over to the municipality at a ceremony attended by AK Party Deputy Chairman and Head of Local Governments Mustafa Demir, Şanlıurfa MPs, provincial protocol members, Eyyübiye Mayor and municipal officials. The vehicles included hydraulic compact garbage trucks, truck-mounted vacuum road sweepers, compact road sweepers, mini garbage taxis and tipper trucks.

Kademe A.Ş. continues to develop vehicle and equipment solutions for local governments in Türkiye with its domestic production capacity and engineering experience. The 41-vehicle delivery for Eyyübiye Municipality marks an important step in this cooperation, with the first 22 vehicles now in service.

The vehicles are designed for different uses and bring together solutions needed in the municipality’s daily operations. Hydraulic compact garbage trucks will support waste collection and transport, vacuum road sweepers will contribute to city cleaning, and compact sweepers will clean narrow and hard-to-reach areas. Mini taxis and tipper trucks will also be delivered for use in various field operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Albayrak Group Board Member Muhammet Fatih Albayrak said local governments choosing domestically produced vehicles is important for both the national economy and municipalities’ service processes. Highlighting the cost advantages and after-sales support provided by domestic production, Albayrak said: “We develop our vehicles with our own engineering and production power to meet the needs of our municipalities. With this approach, we offer economic, technical and operational advantages to municipalities. Thanks to domestic production, we help keep our country’s resources in our country. At the same time, we can offer solutions suited to municipalities’ needs at competitive costs. The convenience we provide in maintenance and service processes also helps municipalities manage long-term operating costs.”

Albayrak added that the company develops solutions contributing to municipal cleaning and environmental services in Türkiye and different regions of the world, expressed satisfaction that Eyyübiye Municipality chose its domestically produced vehicles, and thanked all municipalities that prefer domestic production and contribute to Türkiye’s industrial strength.

Titles :mustafa demirmuhammet fatih albayrakeyyübiye municipalityeyyübiyeşanlıurfatürkiyekademe aşak partyalbayrak group
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Eyyübiye Municipality boosts service capacity with domestic production
Eyyübiye Municipality boosts service capacity with domestic production
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