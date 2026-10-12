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Türkiye to host climate media tour ahead of COP31 summit

Türkiye to host climate media tour ahead of COP31 summit

Elif Şanlı
21:41, 12/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 22:00, 12/10/2026, Monday
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Türkiye to host climate media tour ahead of COP31 summit
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The Turkish Communications Directorate and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry will host 20 foreign journalists from 15 nations for a four-day program in Istanbul and Mugla this week, showcasing Türkiye's sustainability vision and zero-waste initiatives ahead of the COP31 Climate Change Conference in November.

The Turkish Communications Directorate and the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry will this week host the fourth international environmental and climate media tour in Istanbul and Mugla, introducing 20 foreign journalists from 15 nations to Türkiye's sustainability policies ahead of November's COP31 Climate Change Conference. Running Tuesday through Friday under the program title "On the Road to COP31," the initiative will showcase zero-waste practices and marine ecosystem protection efforts to media representatives from the United States, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, and other participating countries.

International media program

The tour aims to familiarize international correspondents with Ankara's environmental management strategies and concrete steps to combat climate change. Delegates from Switzerland, Portugal, Indonesia, Croatia, Lithuania, Serbia, Egypt, Morocco, and Bulgaria will examine renewable energy projects and conservation initiatives firsthand. The program underscores Türkiye's preparations to host the UN Climate Change Conference and highlights its broader sustainability agenda.

Istanbul itinerary

In Istanbul, participants will first visit the Turkish Shipbuilders' Association to inspect the world's first electric tugboats and related production facilities. They will then tour the Energy Markets Operation Inc. to study efforts expanding renewable energy use in electricity generation and consumption. The final metropolitan stop will be the Zero Waste Foundation, where journalists will review initiatives launched under the auspices of Emine Erdogan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Marine protection in Mugla

The delegation will subsequently travel to the southwestern province of Mugla to observe the Mooring Buoy Project implemented by the Turkish Environment Agency. This environmentally friendly mooring infrastructure initiative protects sensitive seabed ecosystems and seagrass meadows in the bays of Fethiye and Gocek. The project represents a key component of Ankara's strategy to balance maritime economic activities with ecological preservation along the Mediterranean coast.

Titles :cop31un climate change conferenceemine erdoganzero waste projectmuglaistanbulturkish environment agencyfethiyegocekrenewable energy
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