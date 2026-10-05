Haluk Bayraktar, chair of the SAHA Istanbul defense cluster, said on Monday that Türkiye is constructing an independent space infrastructure featuring a domestic positioning constellation of more than 100 satellites to eliminate reliance on foreign navigation systems. Speaking at the opening of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, Bayraktar stated that the initiative forms part of a broader push to extend the country's agile defense manufacturing philosophy into orbit.

"We're building a strong space infrastructure with our communications satellites and positioning constellation of 100 satellites to establish an independent navigation system," Bayraktar said, noting that Türkiye has already developed sounding rockets capable of exceeding 100-kilometer altitudes and homegrown hybrid orbital transfer vehicles. He added that the country transformed from a technology importer in 2002 into a global aerospace producer, with domestic manufacturing rates climbing from 20% to 80% over the past two decades.

Defense export surge

Türkiye's annual defense and aerospace exports surged from $250 million to $11 billion during the same period, according to the sector representative. "We now achieve in just one week the exports we used to produce in an entire year back in 2002," Bayraktar said, highlighting the sector's rapid expansion into unmanned aerial vehicles that now command 65% of the global UAV export market.

He noted that Türkiye exports defense technology to more than 40 countries, a trajectory that began with small workshops staffed by young engineers and evolved into domestic production of critical UAV components. Bayraktar told the gathering that the congress theme — "The World Needs More Space" — reflects both expanded access to orbit and broader participation by small businesses and emerging nations in the space economy.

Youth and talent investment

The SAHA Istanbul chair emphasized that Türkiye is channeling investment toward young engineers through initiatives such as TEKNOFEST, the country's premier defense and aviation event, which recently held its first exhibition in the nation's southeast. The competition drew 1.6 million student applications for engineering and rocketry categories, underscoring the pool of talent feeding the domestic space program.

Bayraktar interpreted the congress theme as a call to lower barriers for countries "once told that space was not for them," while creating opportunities for small businesses and young engineers throughout the supply chain. The 77th IAC runs through the week in Antalya with delegations from major spacefaring nations and emerging aerospace markets.