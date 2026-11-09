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COP31 climate summit opens in Türkiye's Antalya

COP31 climate summit opens in Türkiye's Antalya

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11:28, 09/11/2026, Monday
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COP31 climate summit opens in Türkiye's Antalya
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The 31st UN Climate Change Conference opened Monday in Türkiye's Antalya amid mounting pressure on governments to translate climate pledges into concrete action and bolster financial support for vulnerable countries, bringing together world leaders to negotiate emissions reductions and climate financing mechanisms.

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change opened Monday in Türkiye's Mediterranean city of Antalya, marking Ankara's debut as host of the global climate summit amid mounting pressure on governments to deliver concrete emission cuts and secure financing for vulnerable nations.

Türkiye hosts pivotal climate talks

The two-week conference — scheduled to run through November 20 — brings together heads of state, environment ministers and technical negotiators alongside scientists and civil society representatives. Delegates are expected to hash out binding commitments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and scaling up climate adaptation measures, with developing nations demanding clearer timelines for promised financial support.

Pressure builds for concrete action

Diplomats arrived in Antalya under pressure to move beyond voluntary pledges and establish enforceable mechanisms for limiting global temperature rises, while developing nations noted that vulnerable island states require immediate access to climate funds already pledged by wealthy governments. Negotiators said that existing commitments remain insufficient to address the widening gap between climate financing pledges and actual disbursements.

Agenda targets finance and accountability

The conference agenda centers on operationalizing the loss and damage fund established at previous summits while setting more ambitious targets for phasing out fossil fuel subsidies. Negotiators will also examine mechanisms for tracking national progress on emission reductions, according to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change secretariat.

Titles :cop31antalyatürkiyeunfcccclimate summitclimate financeemissions reduction
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