US Republicans' "Israel maneuver" ahead of the midterms!

It appears that the problems caused by the US's unconditional support for Israel will badly strain the Republicans in the midterm elections to be held in November. Because support for Israel imposes heavy burdens on the daily lives of ordinary Americans. Americans do not want to pay more for the genocidal Netanyahu's and Israel's unbridled ambitions in the Middle East.

Due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the spillover into the Red Sea of the conflict between the Houthi forces in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, rising gasoline prices in America are also driving up the cost of other consumer goods. Therefore, Republican voters want Trump to end the war with Iran immediately. Naturally, Republican candidates preparing for the midterms are finding themselves obliged to respond to these demands from voters.

In public opinion polls conducted six months ago, 73 percent of Republicans approved of Trump's handling of the conflict with Iran, but this rate has now fallen to 60 percent. Fifty-three percent of Republicans under the age of 45 do not approve of the Trump administration's Iran policy. This rate is, of course, even higher among "young Republicans."

Republicans running for the House of Representatives, the Senate, and governorships in the November elections are preoccupied with their own troubles. According to research, the Democrats could win a majority in the Senate as well as the House.

The significant decline in Republican voters' support for Trump's having dragged the US into war with Iran for Israel's sake is worrying politicians running for the Senate. Many candidates are calling on Trump to end the war with Iran. Even Mike Rogers, one of the pro-Israel hawks running for the Senate from Michigan, said in a campaign video he released: "The war with Iran needs to end, and soon."

Trump had won in Michigan, one of the swing states, in the 2024 elections. The reason Trump won in this state, which is home to the largest Arab American population in the US, was his promise to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon. The reason Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris lost was her failure to commit to ending weapons shipments to Israel if elected. This hesitancy cost Harris the presidency.

According to a recent poll conducted by "Fox News," 55 percent of voters in Michigan do not want the US to continue aid to Israel. Despite the Israel Lobby spending enormous amounts of money to prevent him from being selected as a candidate in the primaries, the winning Democratic Senate candidate, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, appears ahead of Rogers in the polls.

This is also why Republican Mike Rogers is avoiding the direct support of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), one of the most influential organizations of the Israel Lobby. Rogers does not want pro-Israel donors to support him through "AIPAC."

Most Democratic candidates already avoid being associated with AIPAC. The fact that such a situation is also occurring among staunchly pro-Israel Republican candidates shows that the Israel Lobby is suffering a major loss of prestige. As is understood from the Mike Rogers example, this situation is forcing many Republican candidates to act cautiously on Israel, Iran, and Gaza.

Senator Thom Tillis, stating that support for the war among Republican voters has declined significantly, warns that this development has become a major political problem for Republican candidates and the Republican Party. Noting that there have been serious losses in voter support since the first airstrikes on Iran, Tillis asks: "This war is clearly hurting people economically. Why are we doing this? What is the objective?"

Senator Jon Husted, in a statement he gave, says, "The war needs to end as quickly as possible so that we can bring gasoline prices down." Florida gubernatorial candidate and staunch Trumpist Byron Donalds had previously said that the US war with Iran meant fighting for America. According to a report in the Miami Herald, Donalds removed several references to President Donald Trump endorsing him from his campaign website.

The fact that even staunch Trumpists, and even staunchly pro-Israel candidates, are making political maneuvers just to get elected is a result of the negative shift in American public opinion toward Israel. In the US, the process in which unconditional support for Israel loses politically appears likely to continue.