Chinese leader Xi's trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin, hosting the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, showed that the global system has entered a new era. The fact that Washington—which for many years led the rules-based international system and punished "bad actors" who did not comply with it—now sees China and Russia as partners with a say in shaping the new international system marks a critical turning point. It was striking that the American president presented himself not as the leader of the West trying to bring China and Russia to heel, but as a global actor seeking common ground with these two leaders on behalf of his own nation. The emphases in the statement published after the summit on themes such as the necessity of UN reform, not entering nuclear war, international courts not exceeding their jurisdiction and increasing energy supply showed that these three countries are trying to set the new rules of the game for shaping global politics. Although the meeting did not produce concrete solutions on issues like Ukraine and Iran, it sent the message that from now on international problems cannot be solved without a common understanding among these principal actors.

FROM WESTERN LEADERSHIP TO AMERICAN INTERESTS

It is no secret that President Trump dislikes multilateral processes and agreements and prefers to focus on America's national interests through one-on-one leader diplomacy. We must also not forget that he sees American interests on the same plane as his own personal and commercial interests. In this direction, Trump, who in his first term tried to strengthen his hand at the table by applying trade pressure on many countries along with China, legitimized the steps he took not as the leader of the Western alliance but in the context of the American nation's interest. Trump, who rejects the understanding of liberal internationalist leaders like Biden that rests on Western superiority and often looks down from above, has often been criticized, and continues to be criticized, for being too chummy with authoritarian leaders. When the picture in Shenzhen is evaluated in this context, it stood out as a new example of Trump's search to gain ground on the issues he considers priorities by bargaining directly with the leaders he sees as strong.

Trump, who had to pay the political cost of the Ukraine and Iran wars raising global energy prices in the November elections, believes that in his remaining two years he can bargain even more openly with China and Russia. Trump, attending the summit hosted by Xi, was showing an example of presidents who take a blow in midterms focusing more on foreign policy during their lame-duck period. Even though he has no concern about being re-elected, he wants to lower energy prices and end the Ukraine and Iran wars in order to protect his political legacy. Trump, convinced that Europe does not have the power to end the Ukraine war and that Israel is blocking the ending of the Iran war, thinks a solution is possible only through diplomacy with leaders like Xi and Putin, whom he genuinely sees as strong. Against liberals who think America should continue its world leadership with its European and Asian allies by adopting a hostile attitude toward Russia and China, we see an attitude declaring that America will henceforth focus on its own interests and that great power politics will dominate on the global plane.

FROM AMERICAN HEGEMONY TO GREAT POWER COMPETITION

The fact that Chinese leader Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac—a first in his political career—can be read as his not accepting America's hegemony but accepting that it is a great power. The protocol applied to Putin, meanwhile, indicated that Russia could be at the table as a less important great power. Trump's participation in the trilateral meeting without insisting on American hegemony or superiority meant giving up the attitude of liberal superiority and accepting that these actors are both rivals and interlocutors. Trump, who appears to have accepted that America can neither impose the policy it wants in Ukraine and Iran nor bring energy prices down, showed that he is ready to cooperate with China and Russia. The effort to protect American interests not through the norms, institutions or rules of the international system we are used to, but through bargaining with the leaders of these two countries, stands out as one of the clearest signals of the transition from hegemony to great power competition.

The global governance institutions that America describes as a rules-based international system built around certain norms and concepts, and which at the same time rest on the continuation of American hegemony, have long been unable to produce solutions. Despite this being known, we see that the voices of those who argue that America can continue its primary position in the international system together with its European and Asian allies have grown very faint. America under the Trump administration accepts that it cannot solve global problems alone, that it needs regional actors in regional matters, and that it is obliged to use diplomacy with its rivals to protect its national interests. While an American foreign policy is taking shape that not only confirms the key roles of China and Russia but sees them as part of the solution, the fact that great power competition is coming further to the fore indicates that Washington is trying to carry on struggle and cooperation together.

We had seen Biden at one point use the slogan of both competition and cooperation with China, but struggle to synthesize these two goals. Now Trump is trying this in a different form. Not as the leader of the Western alliance, but as a national leader who prioritizes American interests. Biden's effort to re-fortify American leadership through allies and Trump's understanding of protecting American interests through negotiation with great powers can actually be read as two different answers to America's changing position in the global system. While Biden assigned Xi a secondary role and treated Putin as a pariah, Trump calling these two leaders friends showed that neither policy could find a solution to the uncertainty and confusion in America's foreign policy.

Neither Biden nor Trump was able to put forward a comprehensive vision of how the global system should be reshaped. As a result, great powers like China and Russia are producing retail policies that try to reduce risks by seizing the opportunities before them and are benefiting from the weakening of American hegemony. America's turning toward negotiation with its rivals by moving away from the claim of determining the rules of the international order alone does not mean that global politics will move to a more stable or predictable point. It would be an exaggeration to interpret the Shenzhen summit as America, China and Russia trying to establish a new world order around the same table. But it is possible to read the summit as an indication that America, by accepting the limits of its hegemonic politics, is turning toward great power politics.