The summit between the leaders of China, the US and Russia is over. For those who looked at it as a new Yalta and carried great expectations from it for world peace or order, the mountain labored and brought forth a mouse, if you will allow the phrase. For those who think like me, the outcome was not surprising. I had written from the outset that I thought this would be a sterile summit. And so it was.

On the eve of great wars there have been abundant negotiations of this kind, summits claimed to be critical. And there have been many who pinned their hopes on them. What encouraged them was the tone of the statements given to the public after the meetings. Each time, the participants would stress world peace and declare that they were very close to a lasting peace. But before long the guns would fire and the world would turn into hell. Who, looking at the non-aggression pact signed between Ribbentrop, representing Nazi Germany, and Molotov, representing the Soviet Union, on August 23, 1939, could have thought that two years later the German armies would launch a great operation and start a war that would cost the lives of tens of millions? So even the existence of an agreement cannot prevent wars from breaking out, if they are destined. Similarly, the Yalta Conference did not end wars by dividing the world among the victorious states. Its only achievement was to assign the "positions" for a new war whose outbreak between the Soviets and the US was destined. Had the Soviets not achieved nuclear parity, the Third World War would probably have broken out in the early 1970s, perhaps even earlier. Who knows what kind of world we would be living in today and what we would be talking about.

In short, we must not exaggerate peace. Considering the existing means of history and civilization—in material terms—we are very, very far from the possibility of an eternal peace. Indeed, while these meetings were being organized in China, another summit was being held in Berlin in the exact opposite direction. We can assess this precisely as a Shenzhen-Berlin standoff, or rather a contest of stubbornness. Senior representatives of numerous states, known as the "Ukraine Volunteers," orchestrated by the United Kingdom and Germany, came together and put forward a determination that the war would be continued until Ukraine's absolute victory. This picture should be understood as the registration of the West being split down the middle, as if it were a watermelon. On one side is a Trump in Shenzhen practically clutching Putin to his breast and calling him "my best friend," on the other a Merz cursing Putin. This division points to the deep crisis of Atlantic-origin hegemony. For Kissinger, the problem in the 1970s was to collapse China-Soviet closeness and draw China onto the Atlantic line. Today, what would be reasonable for Atlantic hegemony would again be to disperse the China-Russia and Russia-India closenesses. But lo and behold, while the rapprochements in Asia continue at full speed, it is the US and Europe that have broken apart. From now on, as long as Trump remains in power, one cannot be sure that NATO can function as a homogeneous organization, nor even that the famous Article 5 is operative. The lesson most essential for Türkiye to draw here must be to refrain from holding sharp expectations regarding either the EU or NATO, and especially from deployments.

Türkiye attended the meeting in Berlin at the level of Minister of National Defense. Honestly, I have great difficulty understanding why we side with a Europe that humiliates Türkiye at every turn, shuts the EU's doors in our face, takes Greece's side in the Aegean, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, and does everything in its power to turn the Black Sea into hell. Let us just say that surely "our elders" know something, and move on.

The next few months appear set to unfold in an extremely critical way. With Shenzhen in focus, the striking of the Kerch bridge in Crimea indicates that the war in Ukraine will continue by escalating. Let us keep that in our pocket. The Iran war, meanwhile, is still very uncertain. Here there are two states in a pivotal position, in terms of their domestic politics: the US and Israel. If Trump, having lost Congress, commits a madness and attacks Iran before January 3, 2027, what happens then? The NVDIA incident was a very heavy blow to Trump, who appeared alongside China and Russia. This incident was a typical Democratic salvo. It appears to be sending Trump the message: "Leave China and Russia, align with Europe, and support Ukraine." Will Trump be able to resist this? How will the war between the pro-Israel technological oligarchy and the technological oligarchy that keeps close to China turn out? Will Musk shut Starlink down for Ukraine? Will the loss of value of technology companies on the stock exchanges continue? How will cyber wars and attacks unfold? Can Trump, within the structure of the renewed Congress, secure cooperation between Zionist Democrats and Republicans and continue on his way relying on an invisible majority? If he cannot do this, will he find himself in an impeachment process?

As for Israel, things are a bit more complicated there. Eisenkot has only ten days left to form a government. If he fails, Netanyahu will be considerably relieved. He himself does not have much of a chance either. Israel is probably heading to new elections. These uncertain times are gifting Netanyahu opportunities to make "golden strikes." If he can convince Trump, the third act of the Iran war will open. If not, he too will find himself behind iron bars.

The Shenzhen summit brought no remedy. On the contrary, it allowed us to see the divisions and the chaos better. That is all.