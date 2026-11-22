Today, global attention is focused on the trilateral summit taking place in Shenzhen. US President Trump, Russian President Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting of high symbolic significance. It appears the leaders addressed a wide range of topics, including during their bilateral talks. One of the key points of intersection for the three countries is Iran—a high-priority file that Turkiye is also closely monitoring. There is intense diplomatic and military activity surrounding the Iran issue. Developments on the Yemen front of this conflict are strengthening Tehran’s hand, leaving Gulf nations searching for security. According to a diplomat from a Gulf country, new proposals are heading Turkiye’s way. One of these is an oil pipeline proposal originating from this Gulf nation. However, a remark the diplomat made right after sharing this information reveals that their primary expectation is actually Turkiye’s role as a guarantor. Let me first outline the latest developments before explaining what I mean.

UNCERTAINTY GROWS DURING CRISIS

We are entering a critical turning point regarding the conflict with Iran. For a long time, tensions remained in a state of "neither war nor peace." Because of the strain the crisis placed on the US economy, the November 3 midterm elections had tied Trump’s hands. Now that both the Israeli and US elections are behind us, attention has shifted back to Iran.

Trump wants to eliminate the uncertainty surrounding Iran, which is why he has put a "comprehensive strike" back on the agenda. Meanwhile, statements from the Iranian leadership also insist that "the current status quo must end." Everyone recognizes that this situation is unsustainable, yet there is no consensus on how to bring it to a close. Following recent negotiations in Qatar, the prevailing assessment is that Trump has once again postponed his planned strike on Iran, opting instead to wait for the economic embargo to take effect. Factors reportedly behind this decision include the US election results, pressure on Trump from regional leaders, the belief that a new US strike would fail to alter Iran’s behavior, and the assumption that economic sanctions might yield results.

MECCA PACT MEETING AND YEMEN

To these factors, I would add Yemen. By seizing control of the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait through the Houthis, Iran has secured a major bargaining chip to use against a potential attack. Moreover, despite Riyadh’s efforts, the Houthis have pushed Yemeni government forces back from the areas surrounding Bab-el-Mandeb and begun threatening Aden. In response to a possible US strike, Tehran could resort to closing the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. Combined with the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, this scenario would turn into an economic catastrophe. I do not think Trump will take that risk. In fact, I would go so far as to say that no move can be made regarding Iran and Hormuz until the Bab-el-Mandeb issue is resolved.(Note: Saudi Arabia is currently under heavy attack from the Houthis, and Riyadh expects defensive support from the Mecca Alliance. In this context, the deployment of defensive forces to Saudi Arabia was expected to come up, which would require a parliamentary motion from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). The Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Alliance will hold its third meeting in Islamabad on November 28. I expect preparations for this motion to begin ahead of that meeting.)

WHAT DOES THIS DIPLOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL?

Yet, certain developments are unfolding that make me wonder if I might be misreading the situation. First, ships in the Strait of Hormuz are being targeted on an escalating, tit-for-tat basis. Second, Iran has resumed targeting Gulf countries. Third, Mossad Director Gofman has traveled to the US, while CENTCOM Commander Admiral Cooper has visited Israel. US media outlets are reporting that "Israel is pressuring Washington for a new strike." In other words, just when it looks like nothing is going to happen, the conflict could flare up at any moment.

THE GULF'S SEARCH FOR SECURITY

The Gulf states find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. They can no longer rely on the US security umbrella. They want to build up their defense capabilities and diversify their alliances, as they are wary of Iran and its proxy militias. They also urgently need alternative trade routes to the Strait of Hormuz. This reality brings Turkiye to the forefront due to its military and diplomatic capacity, as well as its defense industry expertise. In a conversation I had a few days ago with a diplomat from a Gulf nation, we discussed these exact dynamics. "We can no longer trust the US. The Mecca Alliance came to life right on time," the diplomat told me, adding that the rapprochement between Turkiye and Saudi Arabia has eased their concerns and that they intend to deepen ties with Ankara. With the closure of Hormuz being the most critical issue, the diplomat shared: "We conveyed an offer to Turkiye saying, 'Let us build an oil pipeline from our country to yours.' This proposal was raised at the highest level." However, the diplomat emphasized that transit countries would need to be convinced for this to happen, noting the caveat that Iran might try to obstruct the pipeline. The diplomat’s final remark summed it all up: "Still, the Turkiye factor is a vital assurance. Doing business with Turkiye is like securing a guarantor."