The Democrats' civil war has begun!

After the November 3 midterms, the Democrats gained control of both chambers of the American Congress by a landslide margin. The renewed House of Representatives and the newly elected Senators, who will serve six-year terms, will take office in January 2027. Even if US President Donald Trump pushes the limits of presidential power to the last millimeter in his final two years, a US Congress controlled by the Democrats will act as a considerable distraction.

On the other hand, the midterm results will also affect the congressional leadership races within both parties. The leadership elections are very important for appointments to critical committees, foremost among them appropriations, foreign relations and armed services. Alongside the parties' internal wars, the inter-party war will also heat up. Intra-party wars will also influence the course of the 2028 presidential election.

Trump's war for Israel was the most decisive item of the midterms. It was also the reason for the debacle the Republicans experienced. The election results will deepen even further the distance between the pro-Israel centrist wings of both parties and the new generation of politicians fed up with "endless wars." This situation concerns the Democratic Party most of all in the near term. Because a large number of new Democrats who want an end to unconditional support for Israel will be in Congress.

The current Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, meanwhile, will want to maintain their pro-Israel stance. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer have the open support of the "Israel Lobby." Senator Schumer, who is himself of Jewish origin, had said in an interview previously that his leadership in the Senate was to ensure that the US Congress remains "pro-Israel."

On the other hand, Jeffries and Schumer are also held responsible for the loss of the 2024 presidential election. Both leaders are also faulted for failing to identify with the demands of the new generation of Democrats. Therefore, the election energy of young Democrats and their success in grassroots organizing are also triggering a change in the party's leadership positions. The new generation of Democrats do not want to go into the 2028 elections with the current leadership teams.

In fact, the established Democratic leaderships were content to win elections by a narrow margin. The results went far beyond these expectations. The landslide margin between the two parties was expected to open the leadership positions to debate. Indeed, more than a million signatures have already been collected for Jeffries not to be elected House Majority Leader. Schumer's Senate leadership has also been put at risk.

The centrist wing has launched a propaganda war aimed at downplaying the role of populist-left candidates who object to unconditional support for Israel in the election victory. This wing wants Schumer to remain in the leadership seat because he is the party's foremost fundraiser. Whereas the left-populist candidates won even though the Israel Lobby poured large sums of money into their rivals. The Republicans lost the Senate and gubernatorial elections in Texas, one of their fortresses.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, donated around 300 million dollars to the Republicans in the Texas elections. Democratic candidate James Talarico, who was elected Senator by running against "Big Money," referred to Musk in his victory speech, saying, "We have just sent a message to every billionaire mega-donor, every trillionaire mega-donor, and the corrupt defenders of this rotten political system. In this state, in this country, power belongs to the people." Likewise in Michigan, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed was elected Senator by running against the "Israel Lobby."

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who has come to the fore in efforts to end unconditional support for Israel, announced that he will run for Senate Majority Leader. The first to raise the flag against Schumer was Senator Bernie Sanders. Sanders and Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim to enter the American Senate, are among the first senators to announce that they will support Van Hollen.

Senator Ro Khanna, in a post on his "X" account, said, "I support Hollen as Majority Leader. Now is a time when we need bold and progressive leadership." Senators Peggy Flanagan and Jeff Merkley also announced that they will support Van Hollen.

Both Schumer and Van Hollen need to win the votes of more than half of the Senate Democrats to be elected Majority Leader. Neither name appears to have reached that number yet. Even if Schumer is elected, it looks as though his hand will not be as free as before.