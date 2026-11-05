Netanyahu sank Trump! Anyone who clings to Israel's rope loses.

Trump suffered a heavy defeat in the US midterm elections. While preparing for a second attack on Iran together with Israel, he was hit by a blow at home. The attacks on Iran and his excessively pro-Israel stance cost Trump the election.

Trump, who made mocking remarks before the election like "If I lose here, I'll go and get elected in Israel and become prime minister," paid the price for Netanyahu's games.

The Republican Party failed to secure a majority in either the House of Representatives or the Senate. The Democrats won 220 seats in the House, while the Republicans were left at 128. In the Senate, the numbers were 53 for the Democrats and 42 for the Republicans. Thus the legislature passed entirely into the hands of the Democrats.

IN THE US ELECTIONS, PALESTINE WON, ISRAEL LOST..

Seven Muslims were elected to the House and one to the Senate. It was noteworthy that Muslim candidates defeated Republican candidates in some places. Moreover, the Republicans lost elections even in some places they regarded as their "fortresses." Trump, who tried to change the regime in Iran, lost Texas—and the regime changed there. In short, in these elections Palestine won and Israel lost.

Abdul El-Sayed, elected as the first Muslim Senator of the US, said: "We want our taxes spent here. We do not want our money sent to finance genocide or war."

FROM GAZA TO THE US CONGRESS.. IT MUST HAVE DRIVEN ISRAEL CRAZY..

He said, "Palestinian children deserve to grow up in safety on their ancestral lands, without being killed by weapons financed by US taxpayers."

For example, Democrat Deb Haaland won the elections in New Mexico and became the first Native American woman governor in US history.

For example, 57-year-old Egyptian-born surgeon Adam Hamawy, who volunteered in Gaza treating the wounded, won the election from New Jersey. This carried symbolic significance enough to drive Israel crazy.

For example, Palestinian Aber Kawas won the race in New York and became the first Palestinian to enter Congress. Alongside who won and who lost, such striking examples also emerged.

THEY WERE PREPARING A NUCLEAR ATTACK ON IRAN!

Let us go back to before the election. In the Israeli elections, Netanyahu was going to win! The cards had been dealt that way. The heavy turnout of Arabs spoiled this game. Netanyahu raised hell and called everyone to the polls.

He did not lose, but he could not win either. Just before the US midterms, Trump was saying, "Together with Israel, we dominate the Middle East. We are the big ones, they are the small ones." But he suffered an even heavier defeat than Netanyahu.

For days, the US and Israel's preparations for a second attack on Iran were being discussed. This time they were going to use nuclear weapons. They could not bring Iran to its knees with airstrikes. They could not change the regime. Their forces are not enough for a ground invasion.

So they decided, "Let's get a quick result, let's bring Iran to its knees with a nuclear strike." Trump and Netanyahu showed the whole world that matters had reached this point.

ATTACK ON SAUDI ARABIA, ON TÜRKİYE.. MILLIONS WOULD HAVE PRESSED AGAINST THE BORDERS!

With such an attack, they were not only going to bring Iran to its knees; they were going to intimidate the entire Gulf with fear. No country would any longer be able to rise up against Israel.

No one would be able to step outside what the US dictated. Then they would attack first Saudi Arabia and then Türkiye, and they would begin to create the ground for this.

After the nuclear attack, intense migrations from the Gulf countries and Iran, mass human movement, were being discussed. People would flood into Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Europe, and the demographic structure of many countries would be distorted by mass migrations.

Even if there were no war, the instability alone would drag the regional economies and security policies into collapse.

WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN AFTER IRAN WAS FRAGMENTED? WARS LASTING TEN YEARS..

Iran would be fragmented, part of western Iran would be given to Azerbaijan, and a Turkic state would be established in another part. If even the nuclear attack proved ineffective, a chain of ground attacks would be launched to keep Iran in a state of war for at least ten years.

Of course, this war alone would drag the entire Persian Gulf into war and turn Türkiye's eastern and southern regions into a battlefield. The first front of Israel's preparations for an attack on Türkiye would have been opened here.

Could the recent distance and attitude of Azerbaijani President Aliyev toward Türkiye have a connection to this project? Could Israel have presented such an offer and preparation plan to Azerbaijan? In an era when even the destruction of countries can be discussed so easily, it is of course possible to discuss these things.

WHAT IF SOUTH AZERBAIJAN SWALLOWS AZERBAIJAN!

Because Israel had already established an anti-Türkiye "Front" with the Greek Cypriot administration in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Greece in the Aegean, and with the UAE in the Gulf.

Was another front being established in the Caucasus! Could Azerbaijan be part of such a plan against Türkiye!

Azerbaijan-Iran relations are already tense. Reasons such as Iran's support for Armenia during the Karabakh war are examples Baku cannot forget.

But if Iran is fragmented, it is debatable whether Azerbaijan would dominate South Azerbaijan or whether South Azerbaijan would swallow Azerbaijan and Aliyev.

WE DON'T WANT AN ISRAEL AT THE EASTERN GATE EITHER! TÜRKİYE'S SILENCE COMES FROM ITS WISDOM!

We do not know what kind of plan Israel proposed, but in this scenario winning is not guaranteed for Azerbaijan. Moreover, Türkiye does not want Iran to be fragmented. It does not want any country in our region to be fragmented.

Türkiye is making an intense effort across the entire region to "unify the map." Apart from that, an Israel in the Caucasus would become, and is becoming, a security problem of primary danger for Türkiye.

Türkiye's quiet and prudent stance comes from its wisdom regarding the history of the region. It knows that Netanyahu and those who follow Israel's tail may gain ground in the short term but will lose in the long term.

The great nations of the region no longer act through these petty games. The 20th-century parenthesis has closed, and this must be well understood. Power mathematics is no longer shaped only by the US and only according to Israel's priorities.

COULD THERE STILL BE A NUCLEAR ATTACK? YES, BECAUSE FOR THEM IT IS AN IDEOLOGY, A BELIEF!

After the election results in Israel and Trump's election defeat in the US, will the project of "striking Iran with nuclear weapons and breaking it into pieces" continue?

Will the process of fragmenting Saudi Arabia still be initiated? Will Israeli aggression toward Türkiye continue on all fronts? This is the real question of the election results.

I think they can continue. For the Israeli and American far right, this is an ideology, a belief. Whoever is elected in Israel, whatever the election results in the US, they will continue this agenda.

But will they win? Those left with nothing but weapons will not be able to win in the future of the world. They have lost everything moral and human, and the human race has now identified this danger.

TÜRKİYE'S: ONE HAND IN THE ATLANTIC, ONE HAND IN THE PACIFIC..

They cannot bring Iran to its knees. They cannot bring Türkiye to its knees. They cannot bring the Arabs to its knees. Great nations overcome these crises.

While Türkiye extends one hand to the Atlantic Ocean and one hand to the Pacific, it does not position itself according to stories that would make it bow its head.

The only reason for Trump's defeat was that he let himself be carried away by Netanyahu's games. Whereas Israel had priorities greater than Trump and the US. It knew how to use every US president and administration on this path.

TRUMP WOULD BE COMMITTING SUICIDE IF HE CONTINUES LIKE THIS. HE SHOULD HAVE TAKEN ERDOĞAN AS AN EXAMPLE!

If after this defeat Trump continues similar policies, acts out of revenge, does not distance himself from Israeli aggression, turns the US into a toy in Israel's hands, his losses will grow even further.

Around the world, among nations, there is great reaction to Israel, to its aggressions, to its mad and hysterical attitudes that inflict severe harm on the human race.

The US is losing the entire world in order to defend this Israel. It is putting distance between itself and all nations and becoming isolated.

Trump needs to see this. He needs to ignore the plan for a second wave of attacks on Iran and take steps to rid the Middle East of nuclear threats.

Türkiye's prudent stance at the regional scale can set an example for Trump. President Erdoğan's methods of crisis resolution can set an example. If he closes his ears and eyes and looks only where Israel tells him to look and hears only what Israel tells him to hear, his political life will end. There is no need for him to commit suicide for Israel, no need to sacrifice himself.

LEADERS WHO CLING TO ISRAEL'S ROPE LOSE

This applies to all leaders and countries other than Trump as well. Anyone who takes a position according to Netanyahu's agenda and Israel's priorities will lose. It makes no difference whether in Europe, Asia, or the Middle East—countries and leaders will lose power. The midterm elections in the US were the first indication of this. Elections in Europe will be the same.

Trump, who came saying "I will settle accounts with the globalists," actually fell into this trap even though he knew that the global wave was also directed by Israel and the Jews.

Israel will discard Trump and start working with the Democrats. Trump should have known this best.

If he had followed Erdoğan as much as he praised him at every opportunity, he would have gained incredible power. But he followed Netanyahu, believed him, and lost.

ERDOĞAN IS A REVOLUTIONARY LEADER! THAT CALCULATION AND HOPE DON'T HOLD HERE…

For us, the top priority is to push conflicts outside the region. To stop and prevent attacks on the region from outside. To prevent the fragmentation of countries.

To close off the areas where the US or Israel can intervene in relations between our countries. This is Türkiye's current path.

A word also to those inside. To those who pin their hopes on the US election results and think that a similar result will be obtained inside Türkiye.. Yes, Türkiye has always had better relations with the Republicans.

But Erdoğan is not a politician of Republican character. He is a leader representing the civil sphere, a "revolutionary" leader compared to the Republicans in the US.

THOSE WHO WALK WITH TÜRKİYE WIN. THE FLOW OF HISTORY IS IN THIS DIRECTION. A NUCLEAR ATTACK WILL BE ISRAEL'S SUICIDE.

This result will strengthen Erdoğan in every dimension. He will gain even more power in areas such as regional policies, strengthening his hand against the US, restraining Israel, and establishing supra-regional structures within the region.

Those who think they can restrain Türkiye with Greece and the Greek Cypriots will face a deep disappointment. Those who can calculate the global power mathematics not according to old assumptions but according to new power shifts will see the truth.

Let us repeat: Those who walk with Türkiye win, those who open a front against Türkiye lose. The flow of history is now in this direction. At present, our only hope is to prevent Israel's madness—including a nuclear attack—from dragging the region into great disasters, with the US at its side.

If they do such a thing, it will be Israel's suicide.