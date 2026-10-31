The Zionist project has collapsed!

The Israeli elections ended as expected. The genocidal Netanyahu failed to reach the 61 seats needed to form a government. Of course, the anti-Netanyahu Zionist bloc did not win either. What was unexpected in the elections, however, was the number of seats won by the Palestinian Arab parties in Israel. Anti-Netanyahu parties, including the Arab parties, will constitute a majority in the Israeli Parliament. This too is bad news for Netanyahu. A member of the opposition could be elected as Speaker of the Parliament.

Without the support of the parties representing the Arabs, who make up 20 percent of Israel's population and who entered the elections with two separate lists, the Gadi Eisenkot bloc's chance of forming a government is very weak. Eisenkot had previously closed off this path by declaring that he would not cooperate with the Arab parties. If Eisenkot maintains his stance, Netanyahu will remain in power until a new early election, and as he has always done, he will try to fragment the opposition and continue to start wars.

American Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman had announced that the elections should not produce a government that includes Netanyahu's coalition partners Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. Ackman had argued that an Israel whose government does not include Ben-Gvir and Smotrich would regain its reputation, which has been at rock bottom.

Just before the election, another American Zionist billionaire and president of the "World Jewish Congress," Ronald Lauder, was even more explicit than Ackman in an interview he gave to the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz," emphasizing that Netanyahu should not win.

Lauder, who has long donated to Republicans and Trump, was a very close friend of Netanyahu. Lauder, who is the father-in-law of US Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh, said in the interview that Netanyahu was leading Israel to collapse for his own personal interests. When asked whom he would vote for in the elections, he replied, "I wouldn't vote, because I feel a deep disgust with the system. If I had to choose, I would vote for Eisenkot."

Stating that Israel has lost Europe, other places, and the Jewish diaspora, Lauder noted that the situation is no different in the US, saying: "You have lost the Democratic Party, and you are losing the Republican Party too. And all of this is because of your own stupidity. I want to say this to Israelis: 'Shame on you! Shame on all of you. Your fathers and grandfathers fought for this place, and you are losing it because of your stupidity. That's all.'"

Lauder also says that National Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich have destroyed Israel with Netanyahu's knowledge and consent. Lauder, who says he no longer even thinks about returning to Israel, has disposed of his homes and properties in Tel Aviv and elsewhere. Lauder's statements show that the Zionist project, which has been thrust like a dagger into the heart of the region, has collapsed.

In the last three years, 300,000 people have fled Israel. Polls conducted in Israel show that if Netanyahu returns to power, the number of those emigrating will increase even further. According to these polls, a segment constituting around 20 percent of the country wants to emigrate from Israel. According to a poll conducted by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in early October, the rate of Israelis who believe their children will live in a better reality than they do is below 25 percent.

In an article written by Giovanni Legorano on October 26 in the US magazine "Foreign Policy," titled "Could Netanyahu's Victory Mean Mass Emigration? Nearly a fifth of Israeli voters are already considering leaving the country," it is stated that Israelis preparing to emigrate have begun buying property in Europe.

The article examined the risk that the election results in Israel and increasing political polarization could trigger a major brain drain from the country. Those considering emigration or leaving the country consist mostly of educated, secular, middle-class professionals such as engineers, scientists, doctors, and high-tech entrepreneurs who keep Israel's economy standing.

It is stated that the losses to be experienced in Israel's most qualified workforce due to emigration will considerably weaken the economy and confront those left behind with higher taxes and military burdens. It is noted that the brain drain will upset the domestic political balance, weaken opposition forces, and thus could lead to even more people fleeing.

As is understood from the statements of leading figures of the Israel Lobby in America like Lauder and Ackman, Israel is advancing toward a self-fulfilling prophecy of destruction. All of this is the picture of the collapse of the genocidal Zionist project, which is the embodiment of evil.