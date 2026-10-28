We have entered very dangerous days. There are plans for a nuclear attack. Then Israel will be destroyed...

When I was writing this article, the election results in Israel had still not become clear. The fact that results could not be obtained until this hour in a handful of countries is a separate absurdity, but the main issue is this: if Netanyahu somehow stays in power, the region must be prepared for very great conflicts.

Immediately before the election, Israel and the US gave hints of a devastating attack on Iran. The covert and overt preparations, the evacuation of embassies, and the unconventional military buildups showed that this would not be a classic attack and that more destructive weapons would be used.

Who knows, perhaps Israel and the US were making preparations to usher in an era of nuclear attacks.

IS AN ERA OF NUCLEAR ATTACKS BEING LAUNCHED?

The redesign of US embassies to survive ninety days without any assistance, calls in the US, Britain, and Japan for people to stockpile food, and the very intense movement in the regional countries increased concerns in this direction.

What was happening—was someone preparing for nuclear attacks?

In my previous article, I said, "If Netanyahu is elected, nuclear weapons will go off, a Turkish-Israeli war will break out." Now I repeat the same thesis: "If Netanyahu somehow stays in power." Even if he loses, he will try this madness in the period until he hands over the government!

EVERY COUNTRY, EVERY NATION MUST BE PREPARED FOR ALL MANNER OF EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS. THE TRANSFORMATION OF ARMIES INTO STATE ARMIES..

All countries and all nations in our region must be ready for every kind of extraordinary event. Today's situation contains dangers even more advanced than those before World War II.

Because the era of the conventional world is over. Wars will be fought with engineer armies and conducted with very advanced technology.

Tanks, artillery, and ground units can only sustain occupations; they cannot win wars. Swarms of armed drones and electronic warfare assets will determine the outcomes. This time it will not be armies but civilians that suffer very great losses. From now on, great wars will lead to mass slaughters, and countries will become "army-states."

THE TEHRAN TALKS… THE THREATS GO FAR BEYOND THE "HOUTHI ISSUE."

Last week, the members of the Mecca Alliance visited Iran. Representatives of Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan went to Tehran and showed the world, at the very least, that the Mecca Alliance is not against Iran. The indicators suggest that after this visit, a Tehran-centered traffic of talks is also being conducted in the intelligence field.

I think one aim of this visit was both to end the Yemen war and to break the sectarian war scheme through the Houthis. Everyone who went to Tehran knew that the region faces threats far beyond the Houthi and Yemen issue.

NO COUNTRY CAN REMAIN ON THE DEFENSIVE ANY LONGER. IF THERE IS AN ATTACK ON A TURKISH SHIP…

This threat is not limited to preparations for a new attack on Iran. A threat has formed that is directed at the entire region.

This threat extends from the Persian Gulf to the Red Sea. This threat extends from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Aegean. This threat has turned, after Iran, toward Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

This region can no longer remain on the "defensive." Defensive measures are of no use whatsoever. It is now clear that faits accomplis will be experienced in the Mediterranean and the Aegean.

If there is an Israeli-Greek attack on a Turkish warship, I believe Türkiye is ready for the steps that would follow.

What matters here for Israel is not winning or losing the war, but regionalizing the war, drawing all the countries of the region into this war, and then forcing the US and Europe to intervene.

THERE IS A PLAN TO ATTACK IRAN, SAUDI ARABIA, AND TÜRKİYE

We are in an atmosphere of great madness, of insanity. In Israel's mind and program there is the use of nuclear weapons against Iran, something being plotted against Türkiye in Cyprus and the Aegean, and an attack on Mecca and Medina that would cause outrage.

Comfortable words and empty "wise" sentences have no meaning in this period of preparation for the storm. It is time to prepare for the most dire scenarios and the most effective attack routes.

It is clear that we do not even want to think about these things. But let us know that the world has truly long since lost the comfortable space we knew.

LOOK AT WHAT THESE PEOPLE ARE PLANNING! BUT WE ARE READY, AND THEY DON'T KNOW IT!

These people are even considering having the election annulled and intervening in the country because Lula won in Brazil. These people are even planning to drive all of Europe to the front against Russia.

These people are even thinking of opening a Western Front, an Eastern Front, and a Southern Front against Türkiye. These people are even planning to fragment Saudi Arabia and drag Egypt into war.

I believe the movement in the regional countries is preparation for this kind of extraordinary situation. All possibilities are on the table, and I see it as an effort to prepare a game plan for every possibility.

I believe that Israel and the American far right are making preparations aimed at destroying first the region and then the world.

A WARNING TO THOSE WHO WOULD FIRE THE FIRST SHOT: THE MAP CHANGES IN THE AEGEAN, ISRAEL REACHES THE POINT OF DESTRUCTION.

Türkiye is very strong, very great. It is a game-changing actor not only in the region but on a global scale. It is a fact that those who would fire the first shot without taking its military capacity and its experience of empires into account will suffer great disappointment.

If such a situation occurs, the islands in the Aegean will change hands within a week. The map of Western Thrace will change. A "Conquest" that upsets all calculations will be experienced in Cyprus.

Israel will reach the point of destruction. Those hiding behind Israel and Netanyahu will be exposed one by one and eliminated. They will face such great mass reactions that their survival may become impossible.

THEY MAY CARRY OUT DESTRUCTIVE ATTACKS, BUT ISRAEL'S "MAP RIGHT" WILL END..

If such an attack occurs, maps will change in many parts of the region in a single day. Israel and the US no longer have the possibility of "occupying."

They may carry out destructive attacks, but we will witness the complete erasure of the US from this region and Israel's permanent loss of its "map right."

The Mecca Alliance must expand. It must be turned into a shelter for all threatened countries. Egypt, Algeria, the Gulf countries other than the UAE, the Syria-Lebanon line, and Iraq must join the "team." These countries will already be racing to come under this roof in the regional storm.

JORDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UAE CANNOT SURVIVE.. AN INDIA-PAKISTAN WAR, AN IRAN-AZERBAIJAN WAR WILL BREAK OUT.

Right now, countries like Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain, which act along the Netanyahu line in order to escape this agenda of Israel, could lose everything.

The UAE, which made a secret deal with the Houthis against Saudi Arabia and fragmented Sudan and the East African countries, cannot survive.

In such an atmosphere, an India-Pakistan war will erupt, Russia will fully occupy Ukraine, and Iran will attack Azerbaijan. Through the domino effect, we may witness every morning another country entering the war and conflicts starting in several more places.

TURKISH-ARAB ARMIES ENTER TEL AVIV.. BECAUSE WE HAVE ENTERED VERY DANGEROUS DAYS.

These days are truly very dangerous. Israel and the American far right think that the plans they have implemented in the region for thirty years can continue exactly as before and can succeed.

But one morning they may see Turkish-Arab armies in Tel Aviv. In this atmosphere, every country and leader that would cooperate with them and stab from behind will be erased. Israel and the US may carry out heavy attacks, but the armies of the region will begin to take control of many places.

A world that surrenders to the diseased mind of a schizophrenic genocider will be ruined, and this cannot be allowed. Perhaps this region will carry out a complete cleansing of the colonial order established after World War I.

Perhaps for the first time it will know how to fight on its own behalf. Because none of us is concerned with European defense any longer. We are not concerned with US theses. For the first time, we are concerned with building our own 21st century.

WE ARE NO LONGER THE WEST'S ARMED FORCE. THE WEST MUST MOVE ISRAEL OUTSIDE THE REGION.

Muslims are no one's armed force. Muslim countries are no one's defense shield. If the Western world does not want to be erased from this region, it must move Israel outside the region.

Because as long as Israel is in this region there will be no peace, and moreover, as a reaction, the West's sphere of influence will rapidly be reduced to zero.

The countries of the region are racing against time to build their own existence, to find solutions outside the US and Europe, and to end intra-regional conflicts. This is what is happening today.

The doors of terrorist organizations, ethnic and sectarian conflicts, intra-regional and intra-country conflict scenarios, and regional design attempts must now be closed—and they will be.

POSTPONING MEANS SUICIDE. ALL ESTABLISHED ASSUMPTIONS WILL BE BROKEN.

These may sound like advanced statements to some. If so, it means they do not understand at all the light that today's events cast on tomorrow, or what could happen. The way to be able to look one step ahead is to observe today's silence and preparations correctly.

When the Israeli election results become clear, many things will become clearer. If the Netanyahu line continues, we will face these things in a very short time. Everyone must prepare the steps they need to take correctly and realistically, and never delay them. Postponing and neglecting will be suicide.

We are entering days when all established assumptions will be broken. No country in our region is outside this. Therefore, every country must act with extraordinary speed to prepare common solidarity and a common defense shield. But this time, perhaps for the first time, the established assumptions of Israel, the American far right, and those who move with them will be broken. The truly destructive consequences for the West will come from here.

THE REGION BECOMES A "NUCLEAR WEAPON," AND ISRAEL ITSELF IS DESTROYED.

If Israel takes a step toward the destruction of the region, Israel must be destroyed. If it will burn a city, a capital, Tel Aviv must be burned. As many people as they kill, that many Israelis' lives must be put at risk.

The region must be used as a weapon like a nuclear missile; Israel must be seized by the throat and left unable to breathe. It must be shown clearly that they cannot destroy us by killing and cannot subdue us by frightening. The meaning of fear must be made to run through their very bones.

Our countries are no one's field. Our lands are no one's playground. Our people are no one's victims. Our history is no one's story. Our power is no one's weapon. The time has now come to put an end to this "subdued history."

THE PRICE WILL BE ASKED IN TEL AVIV AND ATHENS!

If Israel attacks Türkiye, if a missile hits one of our warships in the Aegean or the Mediterranean, if an attempt is made in Cyprus, if the Islands are used against us, the response must be the destruction of Tel Aviv. The price must be asked in Athens. The time has now come to show power and fear.

For a thousand years we have built and changed history in this region in exactly this way. We will do it again. The time has come to remind them of this.

No one must hesitate to hold this insolence, this greed, this shamelessness to account. And this time, it will happen. Fear will be carried into the streets of Tel Aviv. The whole world must know this.