Expect nuclear weapons to go off and a Turkish-Israeli war to break out if Netanyahu is reelected

So many fast and important developments are taking place that these days it is time to note world history, human history, one by one. While some are preparing to drench the earth in blood and trigger global wars, those forming humanity's island of peace are trying to calm this ominous storm and open paths for humanity's salvation.

It is as if a satanic gang and those representing the conscience of humanity are settling accounts ferociously.

After the genocide Israel and Netanyahu's gang carried out in Gaza, all the fault lines around the world have broken. The axis of every country and state has shifted.

Moreover, Netanyahu and the leaders and countries lined up behind him are making preparations for new genocides and destructions that future historians will describe as a "war on the human species."

IF WE CANNOT STOP IT TODAY, GENOCIDE WILL BECOME GLOBAL.

Including world wars, humanity has never opened the doors to madness on this scale. At a time when violence and annihilation scenarios have reached an unimaginable level, the tomorrows of all nations have been put in danger.

In an age where power alone is sacred, where no moral or principled limit remains, and where the mechanisms and institutions that would restrain evil have been destroyed, we face the danger of the "globalization of genocide."

We are in the most fragile times of human history, which has continued since Adam. But we know that the dignity of "being human" will succeed in calming these ominous storms. The earth will wake up from this nightmare too. It will overcome it.

Even if wars continue, total destruction will be prevented. Religions, civilizations, cultures, and the beautiful values humanity has produced will win once more, and the human adventure will continue. The fact that Israel and those who follow in its footsteps have declared war not on Gaza or Iran but on all humanity will set the masses and the countries in motion.

THERE ARE ELECTIONS IN ISRAEL TODAY: ISRAEL'S "MAP" RIGHT CANNOT BE A "STATEHOOD" RIGHT!

There are elections in Israel tomorrow. This criminal team, which previously systematically sought out and killed babies in Gaza, faces a test. Even though the fact that Israeli society largely supports the genocide breaks our hope, still let us reach for a rupture.

There is an urgent need for Netanyahu and his genocide gang to either be taken into treatment in a hospital or locked in a cell.

However, since there has been a genocide continuing since 1948, even if Netanyahu is toppled, Israeli aggression will continue exactly as before after a temporary lull. So we need more fundamental solutions for the region.

Israel's right to the map, its right to be a state, must be taken away. Otherwise there will never be peace in this region throughout the 21st century.

"IF YOU DON'T ELECT ME, NUCLEAR BOMBS WILL GO OFF!" SCHIZOPHRENIC, SICK, DERANGED!

Look at this election campaign: there is a schizophrenic who two days ago could say "If you don't elect me, Iran will strike Tel Aviv with nuclear weapons," a sick man who can threaten his own people with nuclear weapons.

There is a deranged man who can say "If I am not elected, Israel will cease to exist." Such a person cannot have the competence to run a state. A country, a nation, an army, soldiers, politics cannot be entrusted to such a person.

He did not stop with genocide. He attacked Iran. He inflamed the war in Yemen. He started a war to fragment Saudi Arabia. He threatened Egypt. He fragmented Sudan and Somalia, and began hurling unimaginable threats at Türkiye. In the Aegean and the Mediterranean, together with Greece, they have even begun conducting exercises on "sinking a Turkish warship with missiles."

IF HE IS ELECTED, THE TURKISH-ISRAELI WAR WILL BEGIN! THIS IS NOW CERTAIN!..

If he wins today's election, Netanyahu will certainly trigger a Turkish-Israeli war. Or, like Greece, he will drive Trojan Horses before Türkiye and ignite a conflict in the Aegean or the Eastern Mediterranean. If he wins, Netanyahu will certainly use nuclear weapons somewhere in this region.

If he is already saying "Iran will strike Tel Aviv with nuclear weapons," this is a preliminary preparation, a manufacture of justification, for his own use of nuclear weapons.

While Britain issues warnings for everyone to stock three days of water, electricity, and food, the US has begun redesigning each of its major military bases to survive 90 days without external electricity, fuel, water, or supplies. Perhaps they are making preparations because they see this possibility.

From the Baltic Sea to the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, it is striking that every country is preparing for a nightmare scenario.

EVERY COUNTRY MUST BE READY FOR MADNESS..

Our region, all countries, must prepare for a possible madness. Either Netanyahu will be brought under control. Israel's war machine will be stopped, or we will be forced to prepare for endless wars in the Red Sea-Persian Gulf-Mediterranean triangle.

Right now they are trying to pull the Caucasus and the Turkic world into such a ring of fire as well. Everyone needs to be extremely careful. Because a scenario far, far beyond personal political goals is being prepared.

LULA SCORED A GREAT GOAL AGAINST ISRAEL AND THE US.. BRAZIL CHOSE TO RESIST.

Yesterday there was a pleasing development. The US-Israel axis, which controls almost all of Latin America, conceded a goal in Brazil.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won the election; the US-Israel's "man" Flavio Bolsonaro lost. Brazil, Latin America's greatest power, chose to resist in a region the US designed as its "backyard." But Lula's statement, "Brazil is not and will not be anyone's backyard," should be especially noted.

The US is reducing its forces in the Middle East. It is regionalizing. It is working on a new power map on the American continent. Such great powers have now emerged in the world that US globalization died and ended long ago.

Very soon we will see how US influence and theses weaken and become uncertain in the Middle East as well. This resistance in Brazil will begin to influence other countries in Latin America.

THE MOST IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT OF RECENT TIMES: WHAT DID THE MECCA ALLIANCE DISCUSS IN TEHRAN?

Yesterday there was another very important development. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Iran held a meeting in Tehran. Was the visit of MİT Director İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to Iran merely an effort to stop the Houthi attacks directed at Saudi Arabia?

Or will a new era be initiated between the Mecca Alliance and Iran? If this visit goes beyond the Houthi issue, we will think that the US's theses in the region no longer work, that regional countries are turning to their own searches for solutions, that the Shiite-Sunni wars scheme can be broken, and that a new search for power against Israeli aggression directed at the entire region is at stake.

And if that really happens, if common defense shields can be built, if intra-regional conflicts can be ended, then Israeli aggression will also be neutralized, and the West's century-old doors of intervention into the region will be closed.

ISRAEL IS ATTACKING EVEN THE US'S ALLIES? SO WHAT WILL BE DONE? WILL THEY BOW THEIR HEADS AND STAY SILENT?

This could be a historic turning point for the entire region. Because the countries of the region now know this: no matter how strong your relations with the US are, Israeli attacks will turn toward you too.

Saudi Arabia is the country with the best relations with the US. But while attacking their greatest enemy, Iran, they have begun attacking their closest ally, Saudi Arabia, as well. They have begun threatening their ally Egypt. They have begun threatening NATO member Türkiye.

This reality has triggered axis shifts across the region. Every country is turning, and will turn, to itself, its region, its geography. The Mecca Alliance was founded for this purpose. The Badr Pact was signed for this purpose. A common defense shield, a common force, has become urgent for this purpose.

Whatever the formal relationship, every country feels the US-Israel threat and defines it.

THE WORLD IS SHAKING. EUROPE IS FALLING OUT OF THE EQUATION. EVERY COUNTRY IS LIVING "ONE DAY BEFORE."

The whole world is experiencing a tremor. Every country is preparing for one day later. Some are in war, some are one day before war. Apart from the regionalization of the US and the elimination of Israel, no solution remains that will save the nations.

The "alliance relationship" of the US, which cannot even protect its military bases in the Middle East, no longer offers any guarantee to any country. It has been revealed that this alliance relationship is in fact entirely calibrated to Israel's interests, that everyone is an ally only insofar as they serve Israel, and that it has in fact been a lie for decades.

Europe is already being removed from the equation. A five-hundred-year European reign is collapsing. The lie they carried on as the Russian threat and as a US colony, as reinforcement troops for Israel, has also come to an end. In many European countries the streets are ablaze. This will of course produce a result. If Europe fails, it will drop out of the global power equation.

THE "MIDDLE BELT" THEORY MUST BE MADE STATE POLICY!

Türkiye's region-scale proposals appear to be the only option for the countries. Türkiye proposes an awakening, a union of power, and solidarity for the "axis belt" of the earth extending from Indonesia to North Africa—that is, for its center.

We hope the central countries of the region understand that this is not merely a foreign policy search, that this belt is the best common formula for the future.

Let me repeat once more: A "Middle Belt" theory must urgently be made state policy. And at exactly this moment, and urgently. I have been writing this for years, discussing how the "Middle Belt Power" can create a salvation and a "Super Belt."

THERE IS MUCH MORE THAN WHAT WE HAVE SEEN!

Otherwise we will face disasters far greater than what we have seen so far. We will face outrages, evils the nations have never seen before. In fact, the states have seen this. But they are uneasy about breaking free of dependence on the US and acting courageously.

If Netanyahu is elected today, nuclear bombs will go off in our region. If the Mecca Alliance expands and reaches a settlement with the Iranian world, we can prevent all of this.

Never, ever can we allow intervention areas and opportunities to be created for Israel and those coming from outside the region anymore. The world has never been so uncertain. That is why everyone must be on alert. Whatever is to be done must be done without wasting any time.

Time has narrowed a great deal.