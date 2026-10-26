Is the "Israel Lobby" retreating back into the shadows?

American Zionist billionaire Bill Ackman said in a post on his "X" account on Sunday that the Israeli elections should produce a government that does not include Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich. According to Ackman, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich are doing great damage to Israel's global image. Arguing that the formation of a government without Ben-Gvir and Smotrich would send the world a message that Israel is turning a new page, Ackman said: "This will enable Israel to regain its lost credibility, increase the possibility of expanding the Abraham Accords, and establish better relations with Democrats, Republicans, and Americans in general."

Ben-Gvir, who serves as National Security Minister in Netanyahu's genocidal government, leads the "Jewish Power" party, while Finance Minister Smotrich leads the "Religious Zionism" party. The fate of all three is bound to one another.

Ackman, one of the leading figures of the Zionist lobby, admits in his post that Israel has lost American public opinion. Stating that he wants to share his view from the perspective of someone who knows well how Israel is perceived in America, Ackman hopes that by politically eliminating Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, things will get back on track in America and the Lobby will regain its former power.

Until 2024, Ackman mostly donated to pro-Israel Democratic candidates. Seeing that reactions from the Democratic base against Israel were forcing the party to change its pro-Israel stance, Ackman turned his compass toward Trump. The fund investor Ackman had also purchased a five percent stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2024 together with his Israeli wife. Ackman, who went after students protesting Israel, had even launched a campaign against American universities.

The cost for the Israel Lobby to influence American politics is rising every day. The pro-Israel billionaires who seized the power to control TikTok in the US hoped to change public sentiment against Israel by also purchasing mainstream media organizations like "CBS News." On the contrary, the brand value and credibility of "CBS News" suffered great damage.

On the other hand, the Israel Lobby's most influential organization, "AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee)," spent extraordinary amounts of money to prevent Democratic candidates who criticize support for Israel from winning primaries. However, being supported by and receiving donations from "AIPAC" has become a poisonous brand not only for Democrats but for many Republican candidates as well. Most recently, Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan was returning the donations he received from "AIPAC."

Even Mike Rogers, the pro-Israel Republican candidate running for the Senate in Michigan, was forced to reject "AIPAC's" direct support. Rogers had asked pro-Israel donors not to make donations through "AIPAC." Although "AIPAC" spent a large amount of money to prevent Rogers' Democratic rival Dr. Abdul El-Sayed from winning the primaries, it was not successful.

"AIPAC" becoming more visible by intervening in elections with money draws great reactions from American voters. Yet "AIPAC" used to carry out its work behind the scenes. Panicked by Israel's loss of public support as well as the increasing number of Democrats keeping their distance from Israel, "AIPAC" was putting itself forward more.

In an announcement made on October 21, "AIPAC" declared that it would end directly supporting candidates or making direct donations to them. This announcement was an implicit admission that "AIPAC's" open support carries the risk of harming pro-Israel candidates rather than helping them.

Steven Rosen, described as "the brain of AIPAC," told a journalist he was dining with many years ago: "Do you see this napkin? Within 24 hours, I can get the signatures of 70 senators on this napkin." Rosen had been tried in the early 2000s for violating an old espionage law by sharing classified information obtained from a Pentagon official with the Israeli Embassy.

"AIPAC" fell into such a difficult position that it expelled Rosen in 2005 to save itself. The case filed against Rosen and fellow "AIPAC" official Keith Weissman would later be closed—on the grounds that "classified information would be disclosed," and of course due to pressure from above.

The saying "Remember, the lobby is a night flower. It blooms in the dark and withers in the sun" was also advised by Rosen to the Lobby's staff. "AIPAC," which declared with its latest announcement that it will no longer directly support candidates or make donations, is apparently returning once again to Rosen's old darkness.