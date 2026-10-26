Home
Authors
Erdal Tanas Karagöl
Inflation's psychological threshold and expectations

Inflation's psychological threshold and expectations

Erdal Tanas Karagöl
23:48, 26/10/2026, Monday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Inflation's psychological threshold and expectations
Inflation's psychological threshold and expectations

The fact that inflation fell below the psychological threshold of 30 percent in September shows that a more sensitive phase has been entered in the fight against inflation.

Because the target figures for inflation are lower figures.

On the other hand, while it is easier to reduce demand and bring inflation down in the early periods through the base effect, at the point we have reached, reducing inflation is on one hand more difficult and costly, and on the other hand clearly depends on future expectations and confidence.

FUTURE EXPECTATIONS IN INFLATION ARE VERY IMPORTANT

It is clear that the continuation of the decline in inflation and the reduction of rigidities depend on the management of forward-looking expectations.

For this reason, even though inflation has fallen below 30 percent, if the business world and individuals continue to shape their pricing behavior with a higher inflation forecast, there is always the risk that the downward trend in inflation will slow.

Therefore, inflation expectations need to be low across all segments of society.

MONETARY POLICY ROUTE

So, what kind of route will the central bank follow from now on, especially regarding interest rates?

The Central Bank's 100 basis point cut in the policy interest rate last week is a positive step that took place in parallel with the decline in inflation.

While this step creates an expectation that interest rates will fall, it should also be seen as support for breaking the decline in the stock market.

On the other hand, the continuation of tight monetary policy until a permanent improvement is achieved in the main trend of inflation and in expectations, and the continuation of the disinflation process without disrupting the real interest rate balance, stand out as the Central Bank's fundamental objectives.

Therefore, the message is being given by the Central Bank that an early easing is not to be expected.

CONFIDENCE AND PREDICTABILITY

It is clear that the disinflation policy will be the most fundamental policy in 2027, as it was in 2026.

It is indisputable that in the success of the disinflation process and in reaching the targeted inflation figures, not only monetary policy but also the support of fiscal policy, the prices managed/directed by the public, and structural steps that will eliminate rigidities in pricing are indispensable.

What will determine the success of the disinflation process is, of course, the belief of all segments of society in the targets set by the Central Bank—that is, transparency, confidence, and predictability.

Titles :inflationpsychological threshold30 percentinflation expectationsmonetary policycentral bank
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026