2026 Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Robert Hall and Michael Woodford

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Economics to Robert E. Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University for their work on "microeconomic foundations of macroeconomic stability."

What were the awards given for?

After the oil crises of the 1970s, existing economic models proved inadequate in addressing the economic problems caused by contractions in economic growth and the debt crises experienced in many countries, particularly regarding when and how to take precautions.

Robert Hall and Michael Woodford conducted studies arguing that instead of explaining macroeconomic variables such as production, consumption, and inflation through traditional statistical relationships, the focus should be on the microeconomic foundations affecting these variables.

The Nobel-winning economists sought to explain that macroeconomic stability depends on microeconomic foundations and that policies should be formulated accordingly.

Robert Hall explains that because consumers have rational expectations, they will determine their consumption decisions based on past periods (the Random Walk Model) unless there are unexpected changes in their income, but that consumers will change their consumption if there is a shock.

Michael Woodford, meanwhile, analyzed companies' price-setting processes and price rigidities, detailing how central banks should construct their interest rate and inflation targets.

Hall's approach to consumption and expectations, along with Woodford's modern monetary policy theory, formed both a new perspective on economic problems and the building blocks of New Keynesian Economics.

Why are these studies important?

It is clear that these studies have brought significant gains to economic policy practices.

As is known, the global economy is increasingly facing shocks such as global crises, supply chain disruptions, energy crises, and sudden consumption fluctuations.

In the new era, we are experiencing these shocks frequently, especially in the areas of the energy crisis and supply chains.

With the theoretical infrastructure and new perspective (New Keynesian) developed by these economists, it is clear that modern central banks and economic administrations are now stronger in responding to these shocks with new strategies and new policy tools.

Since it is possible to predict how the steps to be taken in the face of possible shocks will affect individuals' decisions, the margin of error in policymakers' decisions will decrease, and the effectiveness of monetary and fiscal policies will increase.

Therefore, economic stability is ensured not only through interest rate and fiscal policy tools, but also through the correct management of expectations.

In this way, it is predicted that the duration of crises and shocks will also be reduced.