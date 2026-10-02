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Selçuk Türkyılmaz
Why do the UK and Canada declare they will protect an ideology?

Why do the UK and Canada declare they will protect an ideology?

Selçuk Türkyılmaz
23:41, 02/10/2026, Friday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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Why do the UK and Canada declare they will protect an ideology?
Why do the UK and Canada declare they will protect an ideology?

Anti-Zionism and anti-Judaism are diverging from each other. Before October 7, 2023, very few people could have imagined such a development. Today, in the UK, Germany, France, and the US, we need to make this interesting contrast more visible in order to analyze Israel and the developments in which Jews are at the center.

A very short time ago, twelve Western countries took a sanctions decision regarding the illegitimate settlements in the West Bank. This decision was much discussed. The new British prime minister and foreign secretary even expressed their views on the sanctions decision. Articles on their statements showed that the sanctions decision of the UK and Canada was taken seriously. However, the sanctions decision regarding the illegitimate settlements in the West Bank was not at a level comparable to the magnitude of the genocide crimes unprecedented in world history over the last three years. If we compare the sanctions decision of these twelve countries, along with the UK, with the events experienced since 1948, then we would have to think that these countries are mocking Palestine and the entire world. However, if it is remembered that the UK's most important goal in the Eastern Mediterranean and the central geography of Islam was to build Israel as a colonial structure, it becomes clear that the UK and Canada are not mocking the world today. We need to place Israel and the Zionist thought that brought it into existence at the center of the UK's much longer-term plans.

It is very clear that the sanctions decision of the UK and Canada regarding the illegitimate settlements in the West Bank will not stop Zionist expansionism. Indeed, both the British and the Israeli sides have taken a stance accordingly. The UK even announced that the decisions taken today will be implemented nine months later. The British prime minister and foreign secretary openly declared that this decision does not target Israel. In fact, their statements included an abundance of expressions showing that there was no deviation from previous political lines. On this occasion, they put forward an approach that blurs the boundaries between Judaism and Zionism. In this way, they also showed that they want to prevent Zionism from being placed on the target board. Within this framework, they also included world-famous Jews known for their harsh criticism of Zionism and Israel in the category of antisemitism. It was not at all surprising that Canada followed the UK. They too said that anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Public Safety Canada declared that anti-Zionism is a form of antisemitism.

Public Safety Canada's declaration came after the signing of the sanctions decision on the illegitimate settlements in the West Bank. Canada thus showed that it wants to protect Zionism as an ideology. The decisions taken in the UK and Canada and the statements made about them do not align at all with our traditional perception of the West. Perhaps because of this mismatch, the fact that an ideology has been taken under state protection was hardly discussed at all in Türkiye. Probably most people thought that the British were up to their old games again, or that the UK and Canada were forced to submit to Jewish power. I am not going to reduce the matter to traditional Western partisanship, but the fact that the ideology of Zionism has been taken under state protection should have been noticed and discussed. At the very least, it could have been asked why.

The UK and Canada declaring that they are taking Zionism under protection is a very important development. Because these two countries have thus shown that they can take much further steps to protect Israel and Zionism. However, in both countries, as in the US, the reactions directed at Zionism and Israel are growing stronger. Of course, since I do not have the opportunity to observe from the inside, I have no idea whether the critical threshold has been crossed, but Canada, along with the UK, taking Zionism and Israel under state protection indicates that the critical threshold is being approached. This also shows that the number of supporters of Palestine and those who oppose the oppression is increasing. It is understood that by equating Zionism and Judaism, they want to stamp all criticism directed at Israel with "antisemitism." This stamp has enabled many people to be silenced in the past. But we must also say that this is an irreversible threshold, at least for Judaism and Jews. The threshold shows the boundary of the inevitable antagonism between all Jews, Zionist or anti-Zionist. From now on, will Judaism and Zionism become one and the same, or will anti-Zionism rise among Jews? They will decide this.

The UK and Canada declaring that they will include Zionism and Israel in the category of antisemitism and protect them is also very important for Christian Zionism. These countries also wanted to silence criticism directed at Christian Zionism.

Titles :anti-zionismantisemitismukunited kingdomzionismcanadapublic safety canadaisraelpalestinewest bank settlements
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