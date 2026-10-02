As the last plane was leaving Erbil, that plane in Saudi airspace…

If the Houthis fire a missile at Mecca, what wouldn't Israel do to the Kaaba!

Let's look at the last 25 years together.

Yesterday morning, "hijacking code" signals first came from a plane on the Dubai-Tel Aviv route carrying 100 passengers.

While it was cruising over Jordanian airspace, it first broadcast the "7700" code indicating a general emergency, and then the "7500" code indicating a hijacking.

Immediately afterward, the Israeli air force was put on alert. Then it emerged that no such thing had happened, and that the pilots had quarreled. The plane later landed in Saudi Arabia.

It is said that there were two more plainclothes pilots on board, that one pilot prevented another from seizing the plane, and that had this not been done, an event similar to the September 11 attacks could have occurred.

**THE SAME THINGS CAME TO ALL OUR MINDS. ISRAEL WILL DO "SOMETHING" WITHIN A MONTH.**

So why did we all go on alert? Why did that anxiety flare up again? Because, with one month to the Israeli elections, there is a conviction that Netanyahu will take an action that will cause outrage.

Right now, there is war in every country around Israel. There is almost no country Israel has not entered into war with. Most recently, attacks on Saudi Arabia were launched, and a civil war began in Ethiopia. It is already continuing in Sudan. It is already continuing in Iran.

Everyone knows that Netanyahu, who will lose the election, will be tried for genocide. Everyone knows that it will be the end for him. That is why, in order not to lose the election, to rally Israelis around himself, to drag the US into a new war, and to force the world into a "fait accompli," he will try something.

THEY NEED AN OUTRAGE: LET NO ONE THINK THAT WHAT DID NOT HAPPEN TOMORROW.

The coming month is a critical time for our region and the world. Let no one think that what did not happen yesterday morning will not happen tomorrow morning. After the Netanyahu-Bin Zayed meeting, let no one dismiss the possibility that something could happen.

Surprising things could happen at Türkiye's maritime borders or in a place in the region we have never thought of. There could even be attempts that could cause outrage in the Islamic world.

It is obvious what the single thing that came to everyone's mind was yesterday morning when that plane gave these signals in Saudi airspace. Netanyahu might even try this.

DOES ANYONE REMEMBER THE MORNING OF SEPTEMBER 11?

The day before yesterday, the last US plane in northern Iraq also took off. US military personnel completely left Iraq. They had previously left Afghanistan. They had withdrawn from Syria. Now they have emptied Iraq as well.

Perhaps in time they will begin to evacuate their military bases in the region as well. But while these are happening, the US's air power shipments to Israel continue.

Does anyone remember 25 years ago? One morning, as we were starting our work, planes were hitting buildings in the US. At first it was thought to be a small accident. Then the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center collapsed.

The largest terrorist attack in world history had been carried out. When the first plane hit, I said, "this event will change the world." And so it did.

THEY WERE DECLARING CRUSADES, DECLARING WAR ON DOZENS OF COUNTRIES. ISRAEL HAD PREPARED THE INFRASTRUCTURE.

The US declared war on dozens of countries. First it invaded Afghanistan. Then it invaded Iraq. Then dozens of countries were dragged into civil wars.

Every justification for attack and invasion was ready. Someone had prepared it. We could only watch. No one had the strength to open their mouth and utter a single word, to say, "but this is actually not like that."

George Bush was declaring a Crusade. The usual suspect was Muslims. Because after the 1990s, Israel's far right and US neocons had put the "Islamic threat" rhetoric on the international market and had it accepted.

"War on Islamist terrorism" was turned into a war on a global scale. New maps were being published for Muslim countries, and partition scenarios were being prepared even for Türkiye.

TORTURE CENTERS, PRISON CAMPS WERE BEING SET UP, WE WERE WATCHING MASSACRES LIVE. THOUSANDS OF YOUNG PEOPLE NEVER RETURNED.

"Countering Islamist terrorism" centers were established all over the world. Thousands of young people were being abducted, taken to unknown places, and no news was ever heard from them again.

Apart from these torture centers, secret prisons and torture centers were being operated on tanker ships in the oceans. CIA planes were transporting prisoners to these places from all over the world.

We could not utter a single word with our mouths open. Many rulers of Muslim countries joined this caravan, fighting their own people for the US and Israel.

Millions were being killed in Iraq, containers holding prisoners between Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz were riddled with bullets, and then those inside were buried in mass graves in Dasht-e Leili, and we were watching the massacre at Qala-i-Jangi live, and the world was applauding it.

IS THE IRAQI WHO REPORTED WHAT HAPPENED IN ABU GHRAIB WHILE WEEPING STILL ALIVE?

Screams were rising from Abu Ghraib, torture was being administered like a religious ritual, Iraqi civilians were being shot at the pleasure of US soldiers, and even the sounds of torture at Camp Bucca could not be heard.

In European cities, torture centers were being operated in the basements of buildings facing main streets, and thousands of Muslim young people who went there never returned.

The most horrific Muslim hunt in history was being carried out, and it was being turned into the international system. I witnessed this history day by day, wrote it, took notes.

I do not know if the person who first called us from Iraq and told us, sobbing, about what happened in Abu Ghraib, is alive. He was telling us what was done to women and men.

EVEN MUSLIM WRITERS ATTACKED US? THE WORLD LEARNED A YEAR AND A HALF LATER...

We published these. Then we were subjected to horrific attacks and pressures. Even Muslim columnists were hurling threats at us, writing against us, trying to silence us.

They were all in dialogue with the US Embassy. They were taking instructions from there and attacking us. But the world learned about Abu Ghraib a year and a half after our publications.

Is that all? Look at the region—the foundations of all today's wars were laid in those days. Israel generates ideas, the US attacks, Europe supports, and some Muslim country regimes market these domestically.

The "Muslim destruction, genocide" after World War I began again a hundred years later, in the post-September 11 period, at the time the Cold War ended.

THE LAST PLANE LEFT. THOSE WHO FELL FROM THE WINGS OF PLANES, THOSE WHO WAILED AFTER THEM...

It has been 25 years. Iraq still has not recovered. Afghanistan still has not come to its senses. Türkiye faced a horrific terrorism bill. Genocides were experienced in Palestine. Syria experienced a bloody war and lost a million of its people.

Lebanon was occupied, Somalia was fragmented, Sudan is experiencing civil war, Libya was divided. At the center of all of it was Israel. All of these wars were fought for Israel. All of them were stages of the doctrine of "war on Islam."

The day before yesterday, the last plane belonging to US soldiers also left Erbil. When they were leaving Afghanistan, we had seen those who crashed to the ground from the wings of planes. Now we see those who wail after them. But during this storm of invasions, everyone who cooperated with the invaders lost.

SO WHAT WILL ISRAEL DO NOW? HOW WILL IT MAKE THE WORLD ACCEPT NEW WARS?

So what will Israel do from now on? Will it defy the entire region alone? Will it be able to rally the West around itself again in the name of Israel's security? Will this "Garrison" established for the 20th century be able to survive from now on?

The US faces bigger problems in the Pacific. Europe faces the Russian threat. Türkiye, as a great power, is healing wounds in the Middle East and Africa and reassembling countries. Apart from the UAE, Greece, and the Greek Cypriot administration, no one is left on Israel's side.

In this state, it is impossible for it to make the world accept new wars. Those who have gone to the front for "Israel's wars" for thirty years no longer want this.

It is impossible for it to achieve its aims with these three countries either. Can this country, ruled by a schizophrenic genocider, reset the world back to the post-September 11 situation? Will it resort to actions that will shake humanity for this?

IF THE HOUTHIS FIRE A MISSILE AT MECCA, WHAT WOULDN'T ISRAEL DO TO THE KAABA!

It can. They were the architects of all the theses of "Islamic threat," "Islamist terrorism," and "war on Islam." From now on, the thesis of "war on Islam" will also not work. Those concepts have grown old and lost their effect. So what can it try then?

This is exactly why the plane that entered Saudi airspace yesterday morning with "hijacked" signals alarmed everyone.

While the Houthis are even firing missiles at Mecca, the possibility of Israel carrying out a suicide attack on the Kaaba is not out of the question. It should be considered possible that a sick-minded person like Netanyahu would even try scenarios that could lead to the destruction of the human race.

EVERYONE MUST BE READY FOR EVERYTHING.

We are in an age where anything out of the ordinary can happen. If the human race does not come to its senses and close these areas down, the genocide in Gaza will go down in history as merely a beginning.

Everyone must come to their senses, and not a single step should be postponed until tomorrow. We must truly be prepared for all possibilities.