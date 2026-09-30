Will Israel and the UAE open a "Türkiye Front"? Striking the "Mecca Alliance" in Mecca!

While Türkiye was struggling with a fund crisis, a serious development that set the entire region in motion took place on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly traveled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In Abu Dhabi, he met with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed. He spent the entire day in the country and returned to Israel in the evening. It was reported that Netanyahu traveled by a private plane and that the trip was kept secret, while neither country made any statement or provided any information about the meeting.

IF NETANYAHU AND ZAYED HAVE COME TOGETHER, A BOMB WILL EXPLODE SOMEWHERE.

Let us say it at once: If these two names have come together, it means something new will erupt somewhere. Because they act together in Libya, in Sudan, and across the entire region. They fragment countries, they instigate civil wars.

What is on the agenda of the UAE, Israel's only partner in the region, and what kind of space will this open for Israel? I think this is the most curious outcome of this visit.

Israel and the UAE are currently preoccupied with plans to fragment Saudi Arabia. Let the Houthi and Iran factors not mislead and blind anyone; I do not think the two names discussed the Iran issue. The main target is Saudi Arabia, and Israel and the UAE are working together there.

STRIKING THE MECCA ALLIANCE IN MECCA!

They are taking the first steps of "striking the Mecca Alliance," between Türkiye, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, in Mecca. We will see what happens in the following steps in a very short time. This is how it appears on Israel's map of geographical fragmentation.

Looking from here, we may see a new Indian attack on Pakistan in a short time. We may even witness an attempt to corner Pakistan through Afghanistan. In the last Israel-backed Indian attack, we all saw that Pakistan struck devastating blows.

It will be the same again. Perhaps India, which goes hunting, will be hunted; perhaps something will happen in Kashmir under Indian occupation.

WHILE FIGHTING ISRAEL, THEY BECAME ISRAEL'S WEAPON.

But so be it—for Israel, India is merely "bait." So is the UAE. What they lose is unimportant to Israel. Whether the UAE loses the entire region or India loses Kashmir does not matter.

They look at what Israel has gained. Israel uses them, has them fight, and continues on its way. Its mindset is like this. So are its military security strategies.

Israel, which struck Iran together with the US, played an unimaginable game and succeeded in opening a Saudi Arabian front through the Houthis.

At exactly this time, the US's agreement with the Houthis reveals the details of the game. Both Iran and the Houthis fell into this trap. While fighting Israel, they suddenly became the weapon Israel used.

DID THEY PLAN "HOW DO WE MAKE TÜRKİYE PAY A PRICE"?

Of course, regional conflict maps were laid on the table at the basis of the meeting in Abu Dhabi. How the war against Saudi Arabia could be waged was discussed.

But I do not think only these were discussed. If these two have come together, and moreover held such a secret, unmediated meeting, I can say clearly that "something new" is being plotted.

So what could this be? We do not know yet. But considering Israel's effort to mobilize the whole world against Türkiye, it is highly likely that it could be about Türkiye. How a price could be made for Türkiye to pay, the main actor of the Mecca Alliance, may have been laid on the table.

A TÜRKİYE FRONT WILL BE OPENED THROUGH GREECE!

So how will this happen? The plans of Israel—which opened a front against Saudi Arabia through the Houthis and incited India to attack Pakistan once again—to open a Türkiye front through Greece have certainly been discussed. My regional analyses, whose map I have been following for years, show this.

Last week, Greece sent a "Mobilization Document" to 100,000 of its citizens via SMS and email. A "mobilization" panic began in the country.

Debates flared up: "What is happening, are we going to war?" The Ta Nea newspaper wrote that Greece was working on a four-stage "preemptive strike" scenario against Türkiye.

A FOUR-STAGE PLAN AGAINST TÜRKİYE: ATHENS'S ATTACK SCENARIO WAS DRAWN UP BY ISRAELIS!

Such a scenario is Israeli-patented. It was drawn up directly by Israel. Based on the "strategic preemptive strike" rhetoric of Chief of General Staff General Dimitrios Houpis, the newspaper published a four-stage war scenario designed against Türkiye and noted that Greece could be the first to open fire in the Aegean.

They made the plan like this: Detecting Türkiye's preparations, targeting the Dalaman-Balıkesir-Çiğli bases and the landing ships in Foça with electronic warfare and missiles, stopping the remaining Turkish missiles with the "Achilles Shield," and securing a ceasefire within 24 hours with Western intervention…

The Athens-based ProNews newspaper, meanwhile, wrote that there would be no war in the Aegean for three years and that Türkiye needed three years to complete its preparations.

In other words, the thesis of "striking Türkiye before it completes its preparations" comes to the fore. It is impossible for Greece to make such plans about Türkiye on its own. This plan was made in Israel and served to Greece.

THIS IS A MEETING ON "HOW DO WE OPEN A FRONT AGAINST TÜRKİYE"!

The poor Greek people are not even aware that their country, their state, and their leaders have been reduced by Israel to the category of a terrorist organization. They will be used and discarded, and the Greek people will pay the price. And it cannot even be said that this is genuinely questioned in Greece.

The Netanyahu-Zayed meeting is a war council meeting. In my view, how to open a front against Türkiye was discussed. Greece was already prepared, the Greek Cypriot administration was prepared. How the West would be used was determined.

Just as Iran was being struck, just as the Saudi Arabia front was opened, the last fortress, the Türkiye Front, will again be opened by these two countries.

IF A MISSILE HITS A TURKISH SHIP… THE ONE WHO ATTACKS IS GREECE, THE ONE WHO STRIKES IS ISRAEL!

The first shot will come from them. Greece will be driven to the front, but the one who actually strikes will be Israel. At any moment in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, a crisis could be ignited, a missile could hit a Turkish warship. Türkiye could be condemned to war before it completes its preparations.

Of course, Türkiye will have a surprise, but that is not the subject of this article. It is now obvious that the Israel-UAE front is making preparations to attack Türkiye using Greece. We see this most clearly in Greece.

There is almost no country left that Israel and the UAE have not fragmented. There is almost no region left where they have not started a war. Saudi Arabia was the most "sheltered," and they opened a front even there. The Greek Cypriot administration, the UAE, and Greece have become Israel's forward outposts. The UAE is clearly one of the most effective countries feeding Israel's war industry.

A LOT CAN HAPPEN IN THE COMING MONTH: WAR OR OUTRAGE WILL STRENGTHEN HIM.

Therefore, it is necessary to be prepared for "all possibilities." I am of the opinion that Netanyahu has a plan for outrage before the elections. It is not difficult to predict what Netanyahu—completely isolated at the UN, not even treated as a human being, but meeting only with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis—might do in the coming month.

The expectation that "he will go anyway in the election" may not be enough to predict what will happen. A new war will strengthen him.

They may even be making calculations to postpone the election. I am sure they are working on a scenario that will strengthen him. The meeting in Abu Dhabi was also built on this scenario.

THE MAP WILL CHANGE IN THE ISLANDS AND WESTERN THRACE

Our prediction is a scenario to be implemented in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean through Greece. This also means the "Türkiye Front." In such a situation, Türkiye will not remain on the defensive.

There will be map changes in the Islands and Western Thrace. In addition, Greece will struggle with instability in the north as well. That is when it will bitterly see that Israel cannot and will not protect it.

AND AT THIS VERY MOMENT, THE FUND CRISIS… IT MAY NOT BE JUST A HEIST OR CORRUPTION.. IT COULD BE WAR FINANCING.

And at this very moment, the major fund heists and money movements inside are highly, highly suspicious. It may not be just a heist or corruption. It may not be limited to financial crimes.

It could be striking Türkiye from within, setting up schemes for new war financing for Israel. Ultimately, money fleeing outside Türkiye is national wealth. Even if it goes to London, Dubai, or Switzerland, it may be going to a single address from there.

While those inside make huge individual profits, they may have been designed as mere players on someone else's board.