Wasn't everything going to be fine?

In July 2024, Donald Trump was subjected to an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent a letter to Trump, who escaped the attack with a light wound, conveying his wishes for a speedy recovery. Under the letter he shared on his social media account, Trump wrote in his own handwriting: "Mahmoud, very nice. Thank you. Everything will be fine. Best wishes." Mahmoud Abbas appeared quite hopeful about this reply.

Trump took the presidential seat in January 2025. Trump continued to give Netanyahu whatever he wanted, including going to war with Iran. Abbas's share, meanwhile, was to be barred from attending the UN General Assembly held in New York every September. The Trump administration did not grant visas to Abbas and the Palestinian delegation. Abbas was able to address the General Assembly via video.

The Trump administration did not grant visas to Abbas and his delegation this year either. Abbas will be able to address the General Assembly through a pre-recorded video. 157 of the 193 UN members officially recognize the State of Palestine. Although the UN General Assembly called on the US to reverse its decision to reject the Palestinian delegation's in-person participation, with 152 votes against 3, the situation did not change.

The fact that Netanyahu—the killer of 73,000 Palestinians, more than 21,000 of them children—can attend the General Assembly while Abbas is blocked once again wounded the conscience of humanity. The repetition of this event, which also occurred last year, was in fact a challenge by the US to the will of the General Assembly. Yet the General Assembly could have convened in another country. There is precedent for such a practice in the past.

An arrest warrant was issued against Netanyahu by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also being tried at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the UN. Allowing Netanyahu—an ICC fugitive known in world public opinion as the "Hitler of the 21st century"—to speak at the General Assembly, while the official representatives of the Palestinians, who have been subjected to genocide, cannot participate in the General Assembly, will be remembered as a great loss of prestige for the UN.

The crime of Abbas and the Palestinian delegation is that they have made initiatives before the ICJ and the ICC to ensure Israel's genocide is punished. The Trump administration, which has declared war on the ICC and imposed sanctions on its judges to ensure Israel goes unpunished, is pressuring some countries party to the ICC Statute to withdraw their signatures. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a statement last July, declared the goal of dismantling the ICC slice by slice.

The participation of the Republic of South Africa, governed by the "White Racist Regime (Apartheid)," in UN work was suspended in 1974. The suspension continued until 1994, when the White Racist regime came to an end. The draft resolution in the Security Council in 1974 regarding South Africa's expulsion from the UN, however, was vetoed by the US, the UK, and France.

In 1975, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution by majority vote characterizing Zionism as "Racism" and "Racial discrimination." The US and Australia, along with most European countries, voted "no" on the resolution. This resolution was repealed in 1991 as a result of intense US pressure.

The number of people the Apartheid Regime in South Africa directly killed between 1948 and 1994 is a drop in the bucket compared to the number of people Israel has slaughtered in just the last three years. Leaving aside Netanyahu speaking at the UN, Israel should be immediately expelled from the UN.

The "Jewish genocide" carried out by the Nazis is punished in the US and the Western world in one way or another, with even the mildest questioning being treated as a crime. Over the genocide Israel is carrying out before the eyes of the world and which is still ongoing, however, they are trying to draw a shawl.

During the Biden and Trump eras, the US continued its bomb and weapons support to Israel without interruption. These shipments continued even in cases where American laws did not permit them. The turning of American public opinion against Israel could not stop the shipments either. Now the Trump administration is preparing to send Israel 40,000 bombs, each weighing one ton. The money for these bombs will also be paid with the taxes of Americans who have reacted to the genocide.

The title of the September 16 article by American writer Paul Craig Roberts, who sharply criticizes Trump, was "Trump Being in the White House Is the Same Thing as Netanyahu Being in the White House." The book titled "The Israel Lobby: America in the Clutches of a Foreign Power," whose authors are Eli Clifton and Ian Lustick, meanwhile, hit the shelves last month. These two titles explain Trump's position.