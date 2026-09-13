The number of illegal Zionist settlers in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank has surpassed 750,000. The West Bank and East Jerusalem did not become this way overnight. They were brought to this point step by step over decades. Western regimes bred a "Frankenstein" in the occupied territories, and now they are at a loss as to how to bring this monster they kneaded with their own hands under control.

Twelve Western governments, led by the UK, France, and Canada, announced that they would impose restrictions on trade with illegal settlements and resort to certain sanctions. Although the announcement signals a change in Europe's relations with Israel, it hardly seems possible for the restrictions to alter the de facto reality on the ground. Unless the sanctions and restrictions directly cover Israel, it is very difficult for armed occupiers to be uprooted and driven out of the settlements.

According to statements by UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, the British government officially acknowledges that Israel's occupation is unlawful. It admits the ethnic cleansing in the West Bank and the Israeli state's role in expanding settlements and displacing Palestinians. However, the promised trade restrictions and sanctions stand in stark contrast to the weight of these statements.

Israel's reaction to the "soft" restrictions that do not directly address Israel was fierce. The UK is the source country of both Jewish Zionism and Christian Zionism. Without Britain's support, Israel would not exist. Despite this, the Zionists are directly attacking Britain's national interests. The son of the genocidal Netanyahu, Yair, called for declaring that the Falkland Islands—which led to a brief war between Britain and Argentina—belong to Argentina.

The islands, which Argentinians recognize as "Las Malvinas" and the British as "Falkland," are a subject of dispute and conflict between the two countries. The military junta in Argentina occupied the islands on April 2, 1982. Britain, in turn, carried out a military intervention and brought the island under its control. In the war that lasted about ten weeks, 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British soldiers lost their lives.

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, meanwhile, said in a post on his "X" account:

"The time has come for the State of Israel to publicly and openly acknowledge that the Malvinas Islands are occupied Argentine territory and that the British violently stole this land from the Argentine people. The British are not content with merely occupying this land; they are also drilling for oil there and stealing the Argentine people's money. I call on Prime Minister Netanyahu to recognize Argentina's sovereignty over the Malvinas and to impose sanctions on Great Britain as long as the occupation continues."

The Zionists' calls against Britain's national interests had a "wake-up" effect on the British. The Zionists also accuse Britain of committing 'hostile acts' against Israel. In response to this characterization, some British writers recall Israel's arms sales to Argentina before, during, and after the Falklands War.

If Western governments had done what they are now trying to do back when the first settlements were being built, the situation in the West Bank would not have reached this stage, and the genocide in Gaza would not have occurred. In 2004, the International Court of Justice ruled that Zionist settlements violate international law and must be removed. Yet the Western guardians of the so-called rules-based, liberal, international legal order took no serious steps despite this ruling by the Court.

On the other hand, Israel is preparing to cover the losses of the occupiers subject to trade restrictions from the revenues of the Palestinian Authority. Israel collects the customs duties on goods entering Palestinian territories and transfers these taxes monthly to the Palestinian Ministry of Finance. Israel, which interrupts these revenues whenever it wishes, is already showing its hand and mocking the Westerners.

According to a report in Bloomberg, British diplomats assured Washington that the sanctions are largely "symbolic" and will have no concrete impact on Britain's broader relationship with Israel. Britain's imports from the occupying settlements, meanwhile, constitute only a very small portion of trade between Britain and Israel.

Whether the restrictions will remain nothing more than a "public relations exercise" aimed at Western publics reacting to the genocide of Palestinians will soon become clear.