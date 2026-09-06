Zionists have zero shame left!

In the occupied West Bank, "Zionist-fascist settler terrorism" is intensifying day by day. Almost every day, Zionist terror continues to claim lives in the West Bank. Western administrations, meanwhile, try to manage the situation by imposing slow-motion sanctions on the Zionist-fascist settlers. These administrations separate settler terrorism from the Israeli government. They ignore the organic connections between the settlers and the Israeli government.

Israel, which is carrying out a full-time genocide in Gaza, is feeding and backing settler terror to cleanse the West Bank of Palestinians. Since October 2023, more than 1,100 Palestinians, including nearly 250 children, have been killed in the West Bank. Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes and properties. Settlers, seizing Palestinian villagers' homes and lands before the eyes of the world, are slaughtering villagers who resist them.

Netanyahu and his gang are arming settlers and unleashing them on Palestinian villagers. Their aim is to annex the West Bank by cleansing it of Palestinians. With the support of US and Western administrations, Israel has long pursued a systematic annexation policy in the occupied territories.

Western administrations that claim to recognize the State of Palestine turn a blind eye to Israel's annexation policies. Instead of punishing Israel, they deceive their own publics by imposing sanctions on a few settlers. On top of that, these Western administrations continue their military support for Israel.

Most recently, Germany approved approximately $930 million in arms exports to Israel while the genocide in Gaza and the West Bank continues. According to a report by Der Spiegel, as Israel continues its genocidal war against Palestinians, export licenses have increased more than fourfold compared to the total approved in 2025. The price of Hitler's genocide against the Jews is being extracted from the Palestinians.

Germany is once again on the wrong side of history. Germany, which has been a strong supporter of Israel since its establishment in 1948, is now fueling the fire of genocide carried out by Zionist-fascists. Germany, which supposedly feels shame for the crimes of the Nazis, feels not a shred of shame for the Zionists' crimes of genocide against the Palestinians. History will surely record this in their account as well.

In an interview last year, famous American Jewish actor Wallace Shawn compared Israel's treatment of Palestinians to the Nazis' treatment of Jews. Shawn even stated that Israelis are in some ways worse than the Nazis, "because they almost boast about it. Hitler had the decency to try to keep it (the genocide) secret. For some reason, Hitler didn't want people to know what he was doing to the Jews. Israelis are almost proud of it, and that is diabolical evil."

Wallace Shawn said that Israelis must be aware, consciously or unconsciously, that the hatred is increasing every day, adding: "the level of hatred is at a level we cannot even imagine." Yet the Zionists play the victim by portraying the humanitarian reactions expressed around the world against the genocide in Gaza as "anti-Semitic." However, Israel's global public relations efforts are no longer producing results. On the contrary, they are backfiring.

American-Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin noted that 74 percent of university students in the US believe Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians. Baskin continued: "Israel is increasingly becoming one of the most hated countries in the world, even among people who have traditionally seen it as a friend. This situation cannot be reversed with better public relations."

Baskin, founder of the Israel-Palestine Center for Research and Information (IPCRI), also says that the aim of expanding settlements in the West Bank is not just to provide housing, but to geographically prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state. Listen to what Baskin says:

"Unauthorized settlements are being established on Palestinian land, and then they are provided with electricity, roads, military protection, and public funding. What starts as an illegal act by ideological settlers gradually turns into official state policy."

While Gershon Baskin, an Israeli, says these things, Western administrations are still burying their heads in the sand like ostriches. They claim to be civilized and to abide by international law and order. In practice, however, they are undermining the very foundations of the order they claim to defend.