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Ömer Kablan
We don’t just watch the news anymore. We live Inside it.

We don’t just watch the news anymore. We live Inside it.

Ömer Kablan
23:18, 04/09/2026, Friday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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We don’t just watch the news anymore. We live Inside it.

Think about how you found out about the biggest story this week.Chances are, you didn’t go looking for it.

It found you.

Maybe on Instagram. Maybe on X. Maybe through a WhatsApp message.

Before you knew it, you had watched the video, read the comments and probably seen three different versions of what supposedly happened.

That is news today.

We don’t just watch it anymore. We live inside it.

And working in media, I see this every day.

A story can travel around the world before a newsroom has even had time to verify it.

A 15 second clip can define a two hour interview.

A single post can suddenly become the story.

That can be a great thing.

People can show the world what is happening around them instantly. Stories that might once have been ignored can reach millions.

But there is another side to it.

More information doesn’t always mean more understanding.

Algorithms know what keeps us watching.

Anger works.

Drama works.

Controversy definitely works.

Context? Not always.

And I think this is where journalism still has a big role to play.

Not just telling you what happened.

But helping you understand why it matters.

It is also one of the ideas behind
360°
, the new programme I recently started hosting on TVNET.

The concept is simple.

Almost everything has a media angle.

Politics. Sport. Culture. Even the things we talk about around the dinner table.

There is what happened.

And then there is how we saw it.

What went viral?

What was left out?

Why are millions of people talking about one story while another barely appears on our screens?

Those questions are becoming just as important as the headlines themselves.

Because today, we are all part of the media ecosystem.

We watch.

We comment.

We share.

And sometimes, without even realising it, we help decide what becomes the next big story.

So perhaps the most important question isn't only, “What happened today?”

It is also:

Why is everyone talking about it?

Titles :MedyaGazetecilikDijitalMedyaHaberSosyalMedya360TVNET
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