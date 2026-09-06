Home
Authors
Taha Kılınç
Zionists have always set their sights on Cyprus...

Zionists have always set their sights on Cyprus...

Taha Kılınç
20:01, 06/09/2026, Sunday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Zionists have always set their sights on Cyprus...
Zionists have always set their sights on Cyprus...

I had intended to write a column about the increasingly growing Zionist Jewish population in Cyprus in recent years. After completing my reading, I noted down on the Saturday, September 5 page of my agenda: "Subject: Israel-Cyprus." (I determine my column topics in advance this way and record them in my agenda. Unless there is an urgent development, I stick to my plan. This way, my mind operates within a certain order.) Then, last Saturday—August 29—I saw, with a beautiful coincidence, that this important topic had been brought to our newspaper's front page. Therefore, there was no longer any need for me to write about the current aspect of the matter. However, I will share a few points regarding the historical background from my notes:

The most heated debates at the Third Zionist Congress, held in Basel, Switzerland, on August 15-18, 1899, occurred when German-born American Jew Davis Trietsch proposed Cyprus as a "temporary homeland" for Jews instead of Palestine. A significant portion of the delegates opposed this idea so furiously that, despite the efforts of session chairman Theodor Herzl to calm the atmosphere, Trietsch was forced to step down from the podium before completing his speech.

Born in Dresden, Germany, completing his education in Berlin, and then immigrating to New York, Davis Trietsch had specialized in his academic work in the US on Jewish migration and the history of diaspora Jews in different countries around the world. Trietsch, who first put forward the idea of Jews settling in Cyprus in 1895, elaborated on his thoughts in his 1899 book "The Future of Cyprus." According to Trietsch, the Jewish settlement of Cyprus was perfectly compatible with Great Britain's imperial goals, the Jews' own future, and the interests of the island's native Muslim and Christian population. Trietsch argued that Jews would develop Cyprus especially in economic, social, and cultural terms, and that everyone would benefit.

Although the congress delegates did not allow Davis Trietsch to complete his speech, Cyprus held an important place in the modern history of Jewish colonization in the Middle East:

When the British Empire leased Cyprus from the Ottoman state in 1878, the London-based Jewish newspaper The Jewish Chronicle commented: "Cyprus was once the home of a prosperous and cultured Jewish community. Why not again?" In 1883, a Jewish colony was established at Koukla, a coastal town in Paphos, at the southwestern tip of the island, settled by refugees from Russia. It was followed in 1885 by the Köprülü and Çömlekçi colonies near Famagusta. Between 1892 and 1897, several more settlements appeared along the Larnaca-Nicosia line. In 1897, the 380-dunam Margo Farm, focused on agriculture and livestock, was established by Jews southeast of Nicosia. Today, this location is south of Nicosia Ercan Airport, between the villages of Kırklar and Gaziler. Since it is a military zone, access is subject to official permission. The most prominent trace left by the Jews in the area is a cemetery whose headstones still remain. Many of the Jews buried there died from malaria, which was very common in Cyprus at that time.

Cyprus continued to occupy a central position in the modern Jewish adventure:

After Palestine came under British mandate rule, the last Jews at Margo Farm left Cyprus in 1928. From 1939 onward, the British used the island as a temporary camp for Jews fleeing Europe. Since Jewish immigration to Palestine was restricted at that time, at least 52,000 Jewish refugees passed through Cyprus until Israel was established. Decades later, from the early 2000s onward, Cyprus would once again become one of the Jews' favored destinations. The proposals that were angrily received in 1899 are now being encouraged and supported. The Zionist mind views Cyprus as a "backup haven." All steps taken are directed toward this end.

In my column on Ratko Mladić published in this space on Wednesday, I emphasized "memory." Cyprus gives us the same message: While the occupier's memory is constantly alive, we do not have the luxury of suffering from memory loss.

Titles :cyprusjewish settlementdavis trietschthird zionist congressbaseltheodor herzlzionism
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026