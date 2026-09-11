How does the "Jewish mind" sink a brand?

YouTuber Ruhi Çenet's documentary "Hasidic Jews," published on August 26, reached 70 million views in a week. What actually made the documentary go viral were the methods developed to circumvent religious rules prohibiting work on Shabbat, the Jewish holy day. A phrase used by a Hasidic man—"The Jewish mind found a solution for this too"—quickly turned into a social media format. People around the world humorously applied the same sentence to absurd solutions they found for everyday problems while wearing Hasidic clothing.

However, a commercial depicting "glorification of genocide" began appearing before people who watched and laughed at these videos. The "Jewish mind" was up to its old tricks again.

In a campaign launched in its stores in Israel, Adidas made a former Israeli soldier whose leg was blown off in Gaza the face of its advertisement. The brand, as if treating all humanity as stupid, was announcing that athletes with one leg would be offered the opportunity to buy a single shoe. But telling this through an occupier who participated in massacres in Gaza was using athletes with limb loss in genocide propaganda. The Jewish mind had thought of this too...

Because according to World Health Organization data, since October 2023, more than 5,000 people in Gaza, including many children, have suffered limb loss. In such a picture, Adidas presenting a soldier who served in the Israeli army as an "inspiring hero" was a political choice. In other words, we are talking about a video that was deliberately and willingly filmed and published.

Otherwise, why would a global brand that sponsors the world's leading football clubs, dresses star athletes, and appears at giant organizations expose itself to such a heavy accusation as being associated with genocide? When boycotts affecting the revenues of companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Starbucks, and Burger King due to their ties with Israel are out in the open, it is already illogical for Adidas not to have anticipated the reaction.

Moreover, the company contented itself with issuing a statement only from its Arabic account: "We had no intention of offending anyone." On its global accounts, including in Türkiye, no statement was published for a long time. Adidas, trying to confine the reaction to the sensitivities of the Arab geography, further inflamed the anger in the West with its terrible communication strategy.

From the BDS movement to academics, from European Parliament member Rima Hassan to actor Javier Bardem, a wide range of people joined calls to boycott Adidas. Thus, it was confirmed that Adidas's campaign with an inclusivity image was actually perceived as a film supporting genocide.

The "Jewish mind" had not thought of this... As a result, we are watching the shaking—and perhaps the sinking—of a global brand.

There is actually an indirect but very interesting connection between the content produced around the lines in Ruhi Çenet's documentary and Adidas's commercial.

Let me explain it this way. In the documentary, a Hasidic man's boasting about circumventing the prohibition on turning on electricity on Saturday by leaving the light on from Friday, saying "The Jewish mind found a solution for this too," and Adidas marketing a genocider as a "heroic story" feed on the same assumption: "We are very clever. We set the rules, and we break them if necessary. We do this very well, and no one questions us."

This is exactly what Adidas did. It ignored the loss of limbs of thousands of people in Gaza and thought it could turn the soldiers who caused this brutality into an inspiring story. It was calculated that the reaction would remain limited and that public opinion could be managed with a strong brand image. Because this was always how it worked.

Yet the images spreading from Gaza after October 7 destroyed the perception of Israel in Western societies. It changed the outlook on Jews. Humanity, waking from its anesthesia with Gaza's cries, began to see the truth by "coming to its senses."

What Israel and its supporters, and the brands, cannot see is that great wave approaching. They trust their power so much that they consider it unnecessary to even take into account the reaction against them.

Adidas has 125 stores in our country and holds 25 percent of the sports shoe market. Despite being protested for days, not a single line of explanation was made from the brand's Türkiye account, for example. If this is not "arrogance," what is?

But what they cannot see is this: The "Jewish mind" cannot find a solution to restore their shattered image. The rates of opposition in America and Europe have already surpassed irreparable levels for Jews and are rising further every day.

The "Jewish mind," which always sees itself a step ahead, privileged, superior, and always outside the rules, thinking it can buy prestige with money in the shadow of genocide, will also sink politicians, companies, states, and nations. We will see this one by one in the near future...