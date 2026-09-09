Where are their canton state maps now? Countries are now uniting! This is Türkiye's thesis! After Yemen, Kashmir?

During the Iraq invasion period, the plan of the US and Europe—the entire Western alliance—was this: to "weaken strong states and fragment large maps" across the entire Middle East, our geography. To render this geography even more ineffective and keep it under control in the 21st century through ethnic or sectarian divisions. To prevent the region from becoming an "actor" while the global system was being rebuilt.

THEY WERE GOING TO ESTABLISH CANTON STATES, CITY-STATES! JUST LIKE DURING THE CRUSADER INVASIONS...

They were going to create city-states, small provincial states, micro-scale political power domains, shaping dozens of new mini-states across the entire geography. Of course, all of these would be dependent on European countries, dependent on the US, dependent on Israel. The role model was the same as the cantons established during the Crusader invasions. Israel was their biggest weapon. Using "Israel's security" as a pretext, they implemented every scenario. They had established terrorist organizations for this plan. These organizations prepared the most important ground for invasions, fragmentation, and new cantons.

TÜRKİYE WAS ALSO GOING TO BE DIVIDED. THE IDEOLOGICAL FORMAT WAS THE "ISLAMIC THREAT"!

They were publishing maps. Türkiye was going to be divided. Iran was going to be divided. Pakistan was going to be divided. Egypt and Saudi Arabia were going to be divided. Libya, Sudan, Iraq, and Syria were going to be fragmented. The political powers that stood against all this were going to be eliminated.

The ideological format was also ready. "Radical Islam threatens the West." That is why "war on Islamist terrorism" headquarters were established all over the world. Unfortunately, this identity was assigned and marketed to the rulers of Muslim countries, and many of them were "convinced." The danger was not only for the West but also for their own states!

THEY DREW MAPS...ISRAEL WAS THE GODFATHER. THE US WAS THE MILITARY FORCE. EUROPE WAS THE MARKETEER.

All Western interventions were carried out within the framework of this plan. Iraq was invaded and fragmented. Afghanistan was invaded and consumed. For decades, attacks were carried out against Türkiye through terrorism, and maps were being studied. Libya was divided, Sudan was divided, Somalia was divided.

Finally, Syria, through the horrific war it experienced, was to be divided into three parts. Three-part Syria maps were drawn south of Türkiye, from the Iranian border to the Mediterranean, as terrorist maps. Through these invasions—for which Israel was the godfather, the US was the occupying force, and Europe did the ideological marketing—dozens of countries in our geography were destroyed and millions of people were killed. Map fragmentation was presented as a threat to all the Muslim countries we know. Some of those countries were intimidated and subjugated.

WITH SYRIA, HISTORY TURNED IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION. SO WHAT STEPS DID TÜRKİYE TAKE?

Apart from terrorist organizations, the Israel-Iran conflict axis formed the biggest justification for these invasions. It is still ongoing, and the entire geography is still paying the price of this binary conflict axis. Because Iran, with its "sectarian map," was also creating space for plans to fragment countries.

Syria's reintegration reversed this history. The possibility of division and fragmentation disappeared. Türkiye's decades-long resistance alone, its thwarting of the "maps" in Karabakh, Libya, and northern Syria, laid the foundations for a new era in the region's history.

THREE GREAT DESTRUCTIONS THAT DEVASTATED THE GEOGRAPHY...BUT NOW, 'MAP INTEGRATION' HAS BEGUN.

The map plans remained on the tables. Those who had destroyed the geography for thirty years could no longer draw maps. Their influence and power weakened. "Map fragmentation" has given way to "map integration." The unification of Somalia, the unification of Sudan, the unification of Libya, the unification of Yemen began to be discussed, and steps started to be taken to close all the civil wars that had been instigated in these countries.

Let us say it outright: This geography experienced its greatest destruction with World War I. It came to the point of annihilation. The second great destruction began with the establishment of Israel and continues to this day.

THE ISRAEL-IRAN CONFLICT AXIS TOOK ALL COUNTRIES HOSTAGE.

The third wave of conflicts in our geography began after the Iranian revolution. During this period, the conflict axis between Israel and Iran took all countries hostage. Iran's regional policies, built on sectarianism and Persian nationalism, also became the address of endless conflicts. The thesis and rhetoric that "we will fight the US and Israel" is a way of subjecting regional countries to Iran's security policies and is a trap.

MAP INTEGRATION IS TÜRKİYE'S PLAN. IT IS THE ONLY THESIS PUT FORWARD IN A HUNDRED YEARS.

Let's speak plainly: "map integrations" are Türkiye's thesis. It is the only "constructive" initiative on a geographical scale since World War I. Türkiye has clearly demonstrated these efforts in: the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied territories, the strengthening of Somalia as a state, the efforts to make Syria a star country of the future, its stance against the occupation of Ukraine, and its struggle to end the civil war in Sudan.

While the war in Syria was ongoing, if Türkiye had wanted, it could have separated the north of that country from Syria. It could have acted like Israel or Iran. Looking at today's power mathematics, no one could have said anything. But it did not. On the contrary, it made every effort to integrate Syria.

This is the most important indicator of Türkiye's "map integration" plan against the "canton states" plans that have been ongoing for a hundred years.

SO WHAT IS HAPPENING IN YEMEN? WILL THE HOUTHIS BE ELIMINATED?

An operation is currently being carried out in Yemen. Efforts are being made to end the Iranian occupation that has fragmented the country and threatened to fragment Saudi Arabia. While the Houthis' war with Israel is used as a pretext, the understanding that presents their strikes on Saudi Arabia as normal is a numbing approach.

Within the framework of the Mecca Alliance signed between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, support will certainly be provided to Saudi Arabia. Both Türkiye and Pakistan will provide this support.

Because the Houthis are carrying the war beyond Yemen, attacking that country. It will be a painful process, but I believe we are approaching the end of the "map fragmentation" plan in Yemen.

AFTER YEMEN, KASHMIR? WILL IT BE ON THE TABLE, OR WILL A "FRONT" BE OPENED?

While all this is happening, Iran's spreading of rhetoric like "you are striking those fighting Israel" and "the Mecca Alliance was established by the US/Israel" means setting traps for all these countries. What, does every country in the region have to act within the axis of Iran's security policies?

The Mecca Alliance will focus on Pakistan's troubles after Yemen. The freedom of Kashmir under Indian occupation may be brought back to the table. Whether on the table or on the front, it is highly likely that India will pay the price for the India-Israel joint front. I believe preparations are being made for this possible development.

The UAE-Israel front in Sudan has turned that country into ruins. One of the most ruthless fragmentation plans is being implemented there. I believe the triple alliance, with the participation of other countries, will put weight on Sudan and radically change the course of the civil war.

WHEN WILL THE REAL BIG LEAP HAPPEN? WHEN WILL THE ISRAELI GARRISON BE CLOSED?

The real big leap in the region will come after the civil wars in countries are ended, terrorist organizations are completely eliminated, and country maps are integrated.

This is precisely the struggle being waged now. The ability of Israel, the US, or any other country to establish terrorist organizations, attack countries through them, instigate internal conflicts, and fragment countries will be prevented.

Every attack on Israel is important. The Israeli Garrison was established for the 20th century; its lifespan is now over and it must be ended. Iran's missiles targeting Israel excite everyone and are important.

But Iran's isolating itself from regional countries and trying to subject everyone to its own policies is not a wise move. There is no path to be reached from this.

AT THIS VERY MOMENT, WILL ISRAEL CONSPIRE IN CYPRUS AND THE AEGEAN?THEN THE OCEANS WILL OVERFLOW.

Just as the PKK and DAESH were eliminated, the Houthis must also be eliminated, and Yemen's map must be integrated. Organizations like Al-Shabaab in Somalia and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan must also be quickly eliminated, and these maps must be integrated. To condemn the steps being taken in this direction today as a "US-Israel plan" would blind us.

Just as we say "Yemen, then Kashmir," we may face a conspiracy by Israel and Greece through Cyprus and the Aegean islands. We can assume that Türkiye is considering this possibility and is ready.

While discussing Kashmir and the Houthis, we may witness a sudden shift in alliances and the punishment of the Greek Cypriots. If something like that happens, "the oceans will overflow," and everyone knows it.

NOT WITH IRAN'S METHOD, BUT WITH TÜRKİYE'S METHOD...THIS ELIMINATION IS THE ULTIMATE GOAL...

But the ultimate goal of all wars is to eliminate Israel's right to exist on the map. If this is not done, there will never be peace in this geography in the 21st century—there will be endless wars again. The first indispensable condition for the region's prosperity and peace is the elimination of Israel.

But this will not happen with Iran's method. It will happen with Türkiye's method. It will happen through map integrations and the elimination of "internal occupation extensions."

This is being done right now. The next step will be an "unstoppable" historical and geographical transformation. This is why Israel is ranting against Türkiye. They know very well what is coming!