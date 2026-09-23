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Ömer Kablan
We see more. Do we know more?

We see more. Do we know more?

Ömer Kablan
11:45, 23/09/2026, Wednesday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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We see more. Do we know more?

We have probably never seen this much of the world.

A war breaks out thousands of kilometres away and, within minutes, it's on our phones.

A war. A protest. An earthquake. An election. A historic moment unfolding in real time.

Someone is there. Someone has a camera. Someone is live.

We see everything.

Or at least, we think we do.

Because seeing something is not the same as understanding it.

And perhaps that is one of the biggest challenges facing journalism today.

The world does not need more content. We already have more than we can consume.

What we need is context.

What happened before that 20-second video? What happened after it? Is it even from the place people say it is? Who is speaking? Who isn't? And why does any of it matter?

A phone can show us a moment.

Journalism should help us understand the story.

In an age of endless information, that may be more valuable than ever.


Titles :journalismmediadigital
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