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Selçuk Türkyılmaz
The sun no longer rises from the West

The sun no longer rises from the West

Selçuk Türkyılmaz
02:38, 07/10/2026, Wednesday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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The sun no longer rises from the West
The sun no longer rises from the West

After October 7, 2023, the world is once again going through a great transformation. There is a great shaking of faith in the West-centered world. This is not an instantaneous and one-time change. The world had experienced great transformations before as well. At the end of two great wars, an Anglo-Saxon-centered world had been established. Those changes too were not instantaneous and one-time. In the 19th century, a West-centered world had been established, and then the Anglo-Saxons came to dominate that world.

Yahya Sinwar's unexpected response to Israel occurred at a particular time and ended. We know from his statements that Sinwar did not want to remain silent about the Palestinian cause being concluded in the manner desired by Israel and the Anglo-Saxons. But he probably did not think it would lead to such a great change either.

The destruction that has occurred in Gaza over the last three years has not been seen in the history of the colonization of Palestine. This small place has been turned into a pile of rubble. It is believed that the Palestinian loss is far, far greater than what has been officially recorded. After Sinwar's move, settlers are also spreading terror in the West Bank and East Jerusalem under the direction of the Zionist Israeli state. Yes, the West Bank and East Jerusalem are also being destroyed like Gaza, and Palestinians are being killed before the eyes of the world every day, but the Palestinians are not surrendering here either. It was impossible for the Western and Anglo-Saxon system not to be affected by this resistance beyond imagination. Had it been otherwise, the whole world would have lost.

After October 7, 2023, systems of thought like Zionism and Christian Zionism appeared before the Palestinians and the world in all their reality. Unless the Palestinians kneel and surrender, the claims of universality by Western philosophers have also begun to be shaken. The reason their systems of thought do not possess universal validity was also the colonial arrogance of these famous philosophers. Like the Zionist Israelis, they believed they were bringing civilization to Palestine and did not see Palestinians as human beings. Thoughts in this direction stemmed not from their submission to Jewish power, but from a belief in racial superiority.

The immense resistance of the Palestinians has bought humanity time. In fact, while colonizing Palestine as a reflection of the ideology of civilization, they believed that the Palestinians and others remained outside civilization. But after World War II, with the strengthening of anti-colonial struggles, the concept of religion began to spread. Thus, the Palestinian issue was reduced to the Jews' search for a homeland, and the concept of colonization was forgotten. This new concept was much more effective. The discourse built on religious war reinforced the belief in Jewish victimhood. On top of this, they built a colonial structure. Unfortunately, very heavy prices were paid for this reality to be exposed and for the religious discourse to lose its importance. After Gaza, the idea that Israel represents British and American colonialism is finding resonance all over the world. The settler colonialism paradigm, developing under the leadership of the Palestinians, has begun to establish superiority over the religious discourse built by the UK and the US. The number of those who believe that a religious war is being waged in Palestine is now steadily decreasing.

With the understanding that Zionism is a colonial ideology, the universality claims of Western philosophers have also lost their importance. Because the support of a significant portion of British, German, French, or American philosophers for Zionism is directly related to colonial ideologies. They too are under the influence of Christian Zionism. In Christian Zionism and Protestant universalism, it is necessary to go after the belief in racial superiority. Orientalist ideas are also nourished by the belief in colonial superiority. For this reason, the world outside the West must discuss fanatical currents like Christian Zionism in very different contexts. It is now a necessity for much newer categories to come to mind when European intellectual history, intellectual movements, and literary currents are mentioned. Because Zionism is directly related to Christian Zionism, and the context that makes us think of them together is Anglo-Saxon colonialism. It would not be surprising for these subjects to enter textbooks. Putting Europe in its proper place as the periphery of the world is an unavoidable duty.

The world faced the reality of the West thanks to the Gaza resistance. There is talk of a global awakening in various media. There are examples confirming this. Anti-colonial ideas are taking root even in Western capitals. Yes, Gaza has been turned into ruins from top to bottom, but the source of the fanatical ideas that dragged the world into disaster has been exposed. We have now seen with absolute certainty that the sun will not rise in the West.

Titles :gazapalestinepalestinian resistanceyahya sinwarisraelzionismchristian zionism
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