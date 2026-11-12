Germany's ideological bond with Zionism

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Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroglu said Spain plans to purchase 15 additional Hurjet trainer aircraft after signing a deal for 30 of the Turkish-made supersonic jets, with deliveries to the European nation scheduled to begin in 2028.ASELSAN announced that its GOKALP Counter-UAV System successfully destroyed a target drone using a hit-to-kill interceptor during a live demonstration at the company's Ogulbey Technology Base, marking the entry of a fully mobile and cost-effective solution into Türkiye's autonomous air defense portfolio.President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday criticized the existing global order and the United Nations, warning that binding international accords and judicial rulings are increasingly ignored while the UN system lacks legitimacy for failing to reflect the will of the global community.Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that Ankara has finalized preparations to submit the Mecca defense agreement to parliament for approval, stressing that the pact provides for mutual defense and does not authorize attacks or troop deployments to other countries.The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Wednesday awarded the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai for discoveries explaining how molecular asymmetry essential to life emerges through autocatalysis, resolving a century-old mystery about homochirality with significant implications for drug development.

There was a fairly widespread conviction after World War II about Germany's unconditional support for Israel. The majority believed that Germany was obliged to support Israel unconditionally because of the guilt and shame of the Holocaust. According to them, Germany had been forced to bow to Jewish power and was paying hefty compensation. In this conviction, the burden of compensation proved the thesis that Jews and Israel dominated the world. Unfortunately these were very widespread beliefs. But what was surprising was that German politicians were not disturbed by this widespread belief. German politicians and statesmen did everything in their power to keep this belief alive. In this direction, German politicians, even after October 7, 2023, said that by maintaining their relations with Israel they were supporting the crimes of genocide. As one example of these, the words former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock uttered in support of Israel's crimes of genocide have gone down in history.

Annalena Baerbock's words caused reactions, but the former foreign minister was not alone in her adherence to the ideology of Zionism. As will be recalled, Baerbock's relations with the US and Israel were very intense, and for this reason it was even dwelt upon whether she was a pro-American politician. But accusing German politicians like Baerbock of being pro-American because of their support for Israel was not very meaningful. For example, Angela Merkel had long ago declared that unconditional support for Israel was a requirement of German state reason. After October 7, 2023 as well, German politicians and elites did not shy away from participating in the crime of genocide as a requirement of German state reason, and did everything in their power to keep the genocidal regime standing. German chancellors did not give up visiting Israel while Gaza was being flattened. But Germany's eager participation in the crimes of genocide aroused suspicion. Explaining this participation as submission to Jewish power and to Israel was not correct.

Therefore there was a quality in the Germans' stance that needed to be exposed. This situation also required explanation. Today we can comfortably discuss that Germany is ideologically bound to Zionism. In the same way, we can say that explaining Germany's unconditional support for Israel through Judaism and Jews is also misleading. Because the Germans too are pursuing an expansionist policy through Israel.

As in our country, in Germany, Britain and the US, Israel's expansionist aggression is now explained directly through the ideology of Zionism. As a natural consequence of this, new ideas are emerging about what the ideology of Zionism consists of and who invented it. Zionism is now being defined as a colonial ideology, and the crimes of genocide continuing in Palestine and the history of the Holocaust are being separated from each other. Reactions to Zionism among Jews too have become increasingly visible. The idea that the Palestinians are trying to protect their own homeland from this colonial aggression is becoming increasingly widespread. It is not easy to predict now what course of development these new ideas will follow, but there is no longer any doubt that the participation of Britain, Germany and the US—and even France—in the crime of genocide has been recorded.

After it became clear that the participation of Germany, Britain and the US in Israel's crimes stemmed from the adoption of Zionism as a colonial ideology, it is extremely important that in Britain and Germany governments accuse criticism directed at Israel of antisemitism. According to information provided by Clash Report, German Chancellor Merz spoke on November 9 in a synagogue in Munich and accused "the language of anti-colonial liberation struggles" of antisemitism. Merz clearly pointed to the Palestinian struggle. Merz also included criticism directed at Israel within the framework of "antisemitism." German President Steinmeier too, from October 7, 2023 onward, complains that "the number of antisemitic crimes has reached a record level," and says he is saddened and even angered by it. Merz goes even further and says, "We are doing and will continue to do everything in our power to protect Jewish life in our country and around the world. In doing so, we stand firmly by Israel." Merz could not hold himself back and said, "Muslim immigrants who refuse to accept Germany's historical responsibility for the Holocaust should leave the country."

It is very clear that after the failure of Zionism became understood, they want to return to the thesis of a religious war. It is understood that they want to send a message to their own societies and are trying to make Muslims into enemies. But they will not be able to stop the criticism directed at Anglo-Saxon and Protestant colonialism.

Titles :friedrich merzannalena baerbockangela merkelfrank-walter steinmeiergermanyisraelgaza
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Germany's ideological bond with Zionism
Germany's ideological bond with Zionism
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