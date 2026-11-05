The limits of Zionism have been laid bare

There were definitive judgments about the power of Zionist lobbies in the US. These judgments were not only widely shared in Türkiye. But the belief in our country was very strong. Centers other than the Zionists were also being assessed through the lobby system. It was believed that the Armenian and Greek lobbies too formed a model in American politics. We have even witnessed speculation on the ways to be included in the lobby system based on these. There were very strong statements to the effect that one had to be closely involved with lobbies in order to do politics. Apart from that, those who said alternative structures needed to be built were also taken seriously. Whereas lobbies had formed in line with a particular ideology, and what made the lobbyists strong was their adherence to these ideologies. From this angle, it is no coincidence at all that, with the failure of Zionism as an ideology becoming apparent in Gaza, the influence of the lobbies over the American voter is being questioned. Candidates backed by Zionist lobbies have until now been losing one by one in various arenas. Yesterday's election confirmed those losses. We can predict that what this situation means will be dwelled upon at length.

It would be interesting to evaluate the American elections in comparison with the results of the election in Israel. At the center of both elections was Zionism as an ideology. There is no harm in seeing Israel as a state of the US in the Eastern Mediterranean. The same holds true for Britain. Israel cannot be conceived as a separate and distinct state for Britain either. Zionism's deep roots are in Britain. As will be recalled, the government in Britain had also changed a short time ago. First the Labour Party leadership changed, and Andy Burnham both took over the Labour leadership and became prime minister. As will again be recalled, in the by-election held in Britain, Britain's unconditional support for Israel was among the main items on the agenda. The Starmer government had openly supported Zionism even though it is an ideology of genocide. But in Britain too, the masses did not share the thinking of the elites. Now we see that in the US as well, candidates backed by Zionist lobbies are losing. The fact that the Zionists have begun to lose in Britain, the motherland of Zionism, and in the US, today the strongest fortress of Zionism, has produced a very interesting picture. Zionism won in the Israeli colony, but it lost in Britain and the US.

One should not attribute Zionism's losing in the British and American elections to the lobbies falling from power. Because what was actually defeated is the ideology. The lobbies' anchor was the ideology of Zionism. Over the last three years, the US and Britain openly supported Zionism in Gaza and participated in the crimes of genocide. Despite this participation, it is also visible in Britain and the US that Zionist Israel has not reached its expansionist goals. But it is not known who will shoulder this failure in Britain and the US. In this respect, it is striking that in Britain the elites want to place the anger directed at Israel inside the antisemitism parenthesis, as in the "Zionism Is Racism" motion. In fact, bringing forward the antisemitism parenthesis in both Germany and Britain could turn into a serious problem for Jews. Because they have equated Israel and Zionism with Judaism. The entire responsibility for the crime of genocide has been loaded onto them as well. Its consequences will not surface in the short term.

The debates and the apparent divisions among American Jews point to a serious situation. They subjected the Palestinians to genocide, forced them to migrate and carried out ethnic cleansing. These crimes are continuing with full violence right now. Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock had said, "As long as Israel's security is ensured, we will not be ashamed of targeting civilians and hospitals, and this is among our obligations." Israeli Zionists shared the war crimes we have listed, and other crimes beyond imagination, in various arenas as though confessing them. Of course, the aim of those who shared these crimes was not to confess. They were threatening everyone, first of all the Palestinians. In the election in Israel they reaped the results of these threats. Because Israelis voted for those they believed would commit even more crimes. But others are recording these things too. Moreover, despite all these threats, the Palestinians did not surrender. There is a world outside Jews and Anglo-Saxons too. In this respect, it is highly meaningful that Jewish groups in the US are coming forward more visibly against Israel and Zionism.

It is known that Israel's borders are undefined, but in these latest elections the limits of Zionism have become visible. We can think that this will first of all lead to a serious debate among Jews.