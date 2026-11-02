Divisions within the Trumpist camp will intensify!

Interesting debates took place before the midterm elections to be held today in the US. "World Jewish Congress" President Ronald Lauder had said that Israel has lost the Democratic Party in the US and is on the verge of losing the Republican Party too. Republican Senator Ted Cruz, known for his staunchly pro-Israel statements, has been saying more or less the same thing for quite a while.

Speaking to the "Wall Street Journal" in October, Cruz said, "In the last two years, I have seen more antisemitism on the right wing than I have seen in my entire life." Cruz too is falling in line with the circles that declare those who want an end to unconditional support for Israel to be "anti-Jewish."

Cruz, who is among the names expected to be a "presidential candidate" in the 2028 elections, thinks that the growing anti-Israel sentiment among the young Republican base is endangering the party's pro-Israel stance. Cruz complains that a very significant portion of the young Republicans applying to work in his Senate office are "anti-Jewish."

It appears that Cruz is trying to present himself as the "alternative" to the pro-Israel circles who are uncomfortable with the close relationship between broadcaster Tucker Carlson—who is quite influential among young Republican voters and loudly criticizes Israel—and US Vice President JD Vance.

There is a fierce rivalry between the "America First" and "Israel First" supporters in the Trump camp. This rivalry is, of course, closely tied to the future of the party and the 2028 presidential elections. The wings described as the "Neocons" and the "Establishment Republicans," meanwhile, hope that after Trump the Republican Party will regain its old codes.

Analysts emphasize that the figures representing the established powers of the Republican Party appeal to older segments and are not effective on young voters. Like the "Young Democrats," the "Young Republicans" are also rebelling against their party's unconditional pro-Israel stance.

Steve Bannon, who was the "White House Chief Strategist" during Trump's first term and describes himself as a "populist nationalist," also said in an interview published in the "Financial Times" on October 31 that a civil war within the Republican Party will intensify right after the midterm elections.

Bannon, who is counted among the ideologues of the New Right in America, has a fluctuating relationship with Trump. Bannon, who is fiercely opposed to going to war with Iran for Israel's interests, has a disagreement with Trump on this issue. Bannon states that a new attack on Iran after the November 3 midterm elections will encounter very fierce opposition within the Trumpist camp. Bannon declares that he himself will be at the forefront of the opposition that rises against the war.

Bannon noted that the established powers of the Republican Party see Trump as a "passing summer storm," and that these powers hope the party will return to "Neoliberal" and "Neocon" policies after Trump. According to Bannon, that road is now closed for the Republican Party.

Bannon, stating that after November 3 issues such as "Israel," "Iran," and "immigration policy" will cause fierce divisions within the Republican Party, said, "You will see a fierce struggle taking place between the sides around these issues, and different camps increasingly choosing their sides. By 2027, new leaders will emerge from this process."

Another development regarding Israel is taking place in the Democratic Party. The "Israel Lobby" had spent enormous amounts of money to prevent figures keeping their distance from Israel from being candidates. The Lobby supported Dr. Abdul El-Sayed's rivals in the Senate candidacy race in the state of Michigan, but failed. Congresswoman Haley Stevens, whom the Lobby supported, lost the primary.

This time, the Israel Lobby is making an intense effort for El-Sayed's Republican rival Mike Rogers to win. The fact that Haley Stevens announced she was changing positions and supporting Rogers just before the elections drew a fierce reaction. Many names from Stevens' close working team, including her chief of staff and communications director, resigned from their posts. The Michigan State Democratic Party administration also announced that Stevens is no longer a party member and can never be a member again. Trump, for his part, did not delay in congratulating Stevens.

The Democrats have a chance of winning a majority in the Senate as well as the House of Representatives. In this respect, Michigan is of critical importance. It does not escape attention that pro-Israel Democratic politicians, meanwhile, do not consider it a problem if control of the Senate passes to the Republicans.