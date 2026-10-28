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Selçuk Türkyılmaz
The Ideology of the New West Is Zionism

The Ideology of the New West Is Zionism

Selçuk Türkyılmaz
22:11, 28/10/2026, Wednesday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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The Ideology of the New West Is Zionism
The Ideology of the New West Is Zionism

We can determine the value of Zionism for Britain and the US by revealing the function of this ideology. In previous articles, we stated that Zionism is a colonial ideology. We also tried to explain why the colonization of Palestine is important for Britain and the US. Because this ideology has always been evaluated in a single layer in our context, the value of Palestine for Britain and the US was not dwelled upon sufficiently. Some European states, too, did not refrain from standing alongside Israel for the same reasons. Indeed, Germany's former foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said, "As long as Israel's security is ensured, we will not be ashamed of targeting civilians and hospitals, and this is among our obligations." Baerbock was openly saying they would not be ashamed of the crime of genocide. In Western European countries and the US, the statements of political elites and the attitude of the states were in harmony. Almost no one voiced before October 7, 2023 that this support stemmed from an ideological overlap. In fact, Zionism, as an ideology, was uniting these countries.

Determining the value of Zionism for Britain and the US solely through the importance of Israel will probably not be sufficient. Today we see Zionism spreading rapidly in the countries of North and South America. This can be accepted as an indication that Western countries and societies are being reshaped by an Anglo-Saxon-centered mode of thought. I can say that we are facing a new imperial vision. Even Eastern European countries may undergo change within the same framework, and Zionism may turn into a unifying ideology for these countries as well. Perhaps not all countries will act within the same framework, but it is very clear that the Germany-Britain-US line will attain an ideologically dominant position over the others. It is a great mistake to explain by coincidence the extremely harsh response of the elites representing the British deep mind to any reaction directed at the ideology of Zionism. A new West centered on Britain and the US is being built, and its ideology is Zionism. This new situation is the clearest indication that Zionism is not an ideology limited to Jews. This ideology first emerged and was developed in Britain.

After October 7, 2023, Israel's genocide crimes have become impossible to conceal. Whereas for nearly a century similar crimes had been repeated many times, but with the extraordinary support of Britain and the US, Israel moved very quickly while committing war crimes and prevented these crimes from staying on the agenda. In the last three years, however, they could not move at the same speed, and therefore could not achieve their goals. If it had been as before, our agenda today would be very different. The Palestinians would be blamed again. In fact, some of these accusations were strongly brought back onto the agenda after October 7. Within this framework, statements occupying the agenda to the effect that Hamas was trapped and used by Israel are still in circulation. If Israel had achieved its goal in Gaza, such statements would have remained in circulation and been developed. The Palestinians did not accept surrender and abandoning their homeland, and the genocide crimes were repeated. The world followed the crimes of genocide, exile, forced displacement, and dispossession live during this period. Thus, the accusations against the Palestinians also began to lose their effect, and it was understood that Israel acts as a colony of Britain and the US. The most important reason Zionism is now open to discussion in quite different contexts is the success of the Palestinian resistance.

Despite the war crimes being exposed, the fact that Britain, the US, and Germany did not withdraw their support from Israel was explained, even after October 7, through Jewish power and capital. Supposedly, these countries were bowing to Jewish power and capital. Even within this framework, the crimes of pogroms and the Holocaust against Jews in Europe and especially in Germany were brought up many times. If Israel had achieved its goal in the historical lands of Palestine at the desired time, the world would again have been talking about the sufferings Jews experienced in European countries. This too would have prevented the colonial and imperial goals of Britain, the US, and Germany from being seen. Zionism would again be equated with Judaism and presented as a search for a solution to the suffering Jews endured. The Palestinians ensured that this truth, too, was noticed by the whole world.

Zionism is a colonial and imperial ideology that threatens the entire world. This truth needs to be expressed much more strongly. The ideology of genocide must now be discussed along the Britain-US-Germany axis. Because the source of the threat is there.

Titles :zionismcolonial ideologybritainuspalestineisraelgermany
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