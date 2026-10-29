How do security sources interpret the surprise Tehran summit?

It is one of the most striking developments of recent months: senior officials from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan (the Mecca Alliance) unexpectedly traveled to Tehran. MİT Director İbrahim Kalın, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Salman, and Pakistani Chief of General Staff Asım Munir met in Iran with Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary-General of Iran's National Security Council. Iranian President Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Araghchi also joined part of the meeting (which shows the importance Tehran attached to it). This summit is very important. It is necessary to think about it and focus on what lies behind the scenes. The fact that, a day later, Mohsen Rezaei met with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and reported what was discussed has increased the importance of the summit. I have an analysis of what this matter means. So how do security sources familiar with the developments interpret it? First I will convey my own analysis, then what I heard from them.

One. The Mecca Alliance is being established out of a regional need. In one respect, conditions make the Alliance mandatory. That need was the necessity of forming "an institutional structure belonging to the region that will take ownership of the region and produce solutions to its problems from a regional perspective." For the resolution and management of crises, it was about "being an interlocutor." The R4-E3 (Regional Quartet, European Trio) summit held last week shows that the Alliance has also been accepted by the West as "the interlocutor in the region." The meeting held in Tehran immediately afterward should be considered together with the R4-E3 summit and these concepts.

IRAN'S MESSAGE TO THE INSIDE AND THE OUTSIDE

Two. In my view, the announcement of the meeting in Tehran to the press in this way was not planned. But Iran announced it with great fanfare. That is normal. It needed to. Thus it sent a message both to the inside and to the outside. The message it gave to Iranian society is that Iran is still standing, that the policy it has followed so far is producing results, and that while the economic embargo continues, Tehran is working to resolve the crisis. The message it gave to the outside (to the US) is that it is "open to negotiation."

Three. The participants in the meeting are striking. The Americans complain, "We don't know who runs Iran." We have heard it many times before: the fate of agreements made with Iran's foreign minister can change after Araghchi returns to Iran. Because there are others who have "the last word." The participation of National Security Council Secretary-General Rezaei on the Iranian side at the Tehran meeting, his meeting with Khamenei a day later, and his reporting of what was discussed mean this: the party that met with the Mecca Alliance in Tehran is the Iranian regime itself. Everything discussed there must be taken seriously.

THEY WANT TO MAKE A DEAL

Four. Tehran's priority is clear. It is being crushed under the US economic embargo. Following that, it is concerned about a new and larger wave of attacks, and about the well-being and territorial integrity of the regime and the country. Within this scope, Iran is taking a new position. They say, "We must put an end to the state of neither war nor peace with the US." What does this mean? I think they want to make a deal with the US. Of course, without giving up their demand regarding Hormuz. President Pezeshkian voiced this emphasis. It was announced that Mojtaba Khamenei also gave a similar message to Rezaei. So it is serious. Iran wants a deal. (According to Gulf media) it expects the Mecca Alliance to pressure the US to "secure a two-week regional ceasefire" (I also read President Erdoğan's surprise meeting with US President Trump the night before last as part of this traffic.)

Five. The order of priorities for Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan is somewhat different: stopping the attacks directed at Riyadh in Yemen, ensuring navigational security in the Red Sea, the Houthis reaching an agreement with the Yemeni government, the US-Iran war ending without spreading, and within this scope Iran avoiding steps that would change the status quo in Hormuz, and ending the conflicts by reaching an agreement with the US on the nuclear file… In my view, the next stage—bringing Iran into the architecture being built in the region and regional normalization—can also be discussed.

THE WATERS ARE WARMING IN YEMEN

Six. Iran rejects the demands by saying "I have no influence over the Houthis," but the waters are warming there. Saudi Arabia is facing a barrage of attacks whose rhythm increases every day. The Mecca Alliance will take a defensive step to ensure Riyadh's security. We know this (the Egyptian parliament also approved a decision to send troops to Saudi Arabia if a request comes. The Houthis announced that they regard this as a declaration of war.)

To summarize… Iran wants to show the US that "this time it is serious about making a deal." It wants the Mecca Alliance to persuade Washington. However, it refuses to take a step to stop the Houthi attacks. The talks will continue. We understand that… the conflicts in Iran and Yemen too…

CONTROLLING THE TENSION, OPENING NEW CHANNELS OF COMMUNICATION

The part up to here was my analysis. So what do security sources familiar with the developments say about the summit? Let me summarize:

One. Türkiye aims to prevent crises from growing by using intelligence diplomacy alongside traditional diplomatic channels. The meeting in Tehran is the regional dimension of this effort.

Two. Establishing contact at this level while conflicts in Yemen deepen shows an awareness that regional problems cannot be managed by military measures alone.

Three. The meeting in Tehran does not mean that all the problems in the region have been solved. But the ability of countries with different interests and priorities to come around the same table is important in terms of keeping the tension under control and developing new channels of communication.

Four. The resolution of regional crises does not have to depend solely on interventions or proposals coming from outside. Regional countries can have a say over their own future to the extent that they can establish dialogue among themselves, identify their common interests, and turn these into concrete steps of cooperation.