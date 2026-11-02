How many fronts is Israel fighting on?

Israel has two kinds of fronts. The first is the fronts of hot conflict, the second is the rest of the world.

Israel's election results are not determined by the fronts of hot conflict. What determines the direction of its politics is the situation on the remaining fronts.

And apart from the fronts where it commits massacres, Israel has lost and is losing on all its other fronts. It has caused damage and continues to cause damage, but it is losing and will lose.

It has lost in America, in Europe, in the region. It is impossible for it to clear its conscience anywhere.

That is why Netanyahu could not win the election even though he inflated the hot threat. Israel has become the fastest friend-losing country of recent years.

In a region seeking stability, it thought that, as always, it would profit from instability. But in vain…

So what changed? What changed was Türkiye.

In complete contrast to Israel, Türkiye has become the fastest friend-gaining country in the world since the pandemic. As instability increased, Türkiye's circle widened.

Unlike Israel, Türkiye won on the hot fronts. Not the ones it opened itself, but on the other fronts opened against it, it carried the advantage of being in the right very well. It has reaped and is reaping the results of being valuable, being smart, being trustworthy, being true to one's word.

Now, in this comparison, there is a conclusion that falls to everyone's share.

So interpret accordingly the situation of those who weaken Türkiye, who leave it stranded, who make it look small before its enemies. Is what they do a criminal act or is it treason—you tell me.

I did not open this matter from here in order to build some argument about foreign bogeymen.

I had to take the matter from here in order to explain that we no longer have the luxury of making mistakes, that is all.

We can win every war as long as we do not lose the front of legitimacy.

I always say it: we could have been in a much better place. But we were exposed to too many shocks—coups, the pandemic, the earthquake. And we have been through times when we should be thankful we are not in a worse place.

Now, looking at this fund affair, I say that we have reached a point where the harm to us can be inflicted by ourselves rather than by schemes cooked up abroad. That means a great deal of improvement and a lot of neglect.

On the other hand, as Türkiye produces trust in the balance among states, it is forging extraordinary geoeconomic partnerships. Libya, the Organization of Turkic States, Iraq, Syria, Canada… A beautiful picture, like the surreal look of the patterned fields of Yaylabağ in Afyon, each with a tree planted on it, shrouded in mist.

They cannot stop us from the outside. We cannot lose on the inside the century we won on the outside.

We are starting from very far out to build the new century. We are drawing our source from very deep. We are building a multidimensional and multicolored story that is nevertheless plain and simple.

We are in need of no one, but we cannot quite get ourselves moving a little more.

WE WILL FINANCE TÜRKİYE'S FUTURE

One of the areas we will get moving in is Islamic finance.

The role of financing Türkiye's future is passing to Islamic finance, or rather it passes through Islamic finance. The capital market and banking are losing ground. The only model known in the world that can position itself between these two is Islamic finance. The only concrete proposal that is to some extent an alternative to both is Islamic finance. If anyone has another proposal, let them come forward and we will support them.

But if no one has another proposal, then let us be a bit more aware of this industry. Let us take a bit more ownership of this industry. Let us focus a bit more on its solutions.

All the right things within finance belong to Islamic finance. Partnership-based financing, every equation that shares risk, belongs to Islamic finance. Deferred sales, risk capital, venture capital, equities, and so on—as many as you can count.

I do not know whether those who see the matter as a utopia are completely unaware of the direction in which finance has been developing.

Almost everything in the economy, too, belongs to Islamic economics.

Those who ask, "Is there such a thing as Islamic economics?"—what do they think economics is?

I imagine I will be asked endlessly what there is of Islamic economics in practice.

Come, let me explain:

The tradesman in your neighborhood who does not swindle you is doing Islamic economics.

The smiling shop assistant is doing Islamic economics.

People trying to exist through their own labor are doing Islamic economics.

The farmer sowing his field is doing Islamic economics.

The shepherd herding his flock is doing Islamic economics.

If you give your child pocket money as you leave the house, you are doing Islamic economics.

An industry creating added value is doing Islamic economics.

Foundations delivering aid are doing Islamic economics.

The economy is ours. If you remove the wrong things like interest and gambling, what is left but Islamic economics?

What does capitalism even have? Its casinos, its usurers, its businesses that deceive the people.

An economy is not going to descend from the sky. Because it already has.

Will you use it for the benefit of society or against it? That is the question.