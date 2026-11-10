Trump's lame-duck strategy

After the Republicans lost both chambers of Congress in the midterms and faced a picture of political debacle, Trump's acceptance of defeat and conciliatory stance point to his political pragmatism. Clearly seeing at the ballot box that he had lost the support of the independent and centrist Republican electorate outside his own base, Trump, in his 60 Minutes interview, made statements acknowledging that they had gone too far on immigration and signaled openness to compromise on reform in this area. Stating that the Iran war was unpopular and that the reaction to Israel also played a part in his defeat, Trump is trying to widen the political room for maneuver he holds in the face of the new congressional balance.

Vice President J.D. Vance's statement that he would go to war again under the same conditions, while not rejecting his remarks that see the Iran war as the key factor, carries an emphasis that he does not regret his own decisions. His statement that, regarding the next Republican presidential nomination, there are other candidates like Rubio alongside Vance's candidacy indicates that he wants to be in a 'kingmaker' position on this matter too. His signaling a pragmatic stance immediately, instead of denying the new post-election balances of politics, shows that he does not want to turn into an increasingly powerless figure isolated during his 'lame duck' period.

THE MESSAGE OF THE BALLOT BOX TO TRUMP

One of the critical elements that carried Trump to power was his ability to draw to his side, along with MAGA representing his loyal and energetic base, most of the centrist Republicans who were once 'never Trumpers' and more than half of the independent voters. The fact that independent voters in American politics represent a bloc of around 35-40 percent creates a political reality in which it is impossible for any candidate to win with only their own base. Especially in presidential elections, building a broader political platform and receiving support from many segments becomes essential to winning the critical states. Trump had managed to do this in both 2016 and 2024. In the 2026 elections, since his own name—and therefore his brand—was not on the ballot, a direct comparison may be relatively unfair, but it is also a fact that this time the Trump brand dragged Republican candidates down.

As Trump himself acknowledges, the general perception that things had gone too far in the fight against irregular migration was strengthened by the economic effects of this issue as well. The fact that unskilled or semi-skilled labor in many sectors of the economy had to live in fear of ICE or left the country had negative effects on the American economy. Trump's saying that this issue could be a matter of compromise with the Democrats, while at the same time making Stephen Miller, the architect of this harsh policy, his Chief of Staff, indicates that he is not very serious about immigration reform. It is not difficult to predict that Trump's softer rhetoric will remain limited and that the likelihood of reform is low. However, these statements of Trump appear aimed at conveying that he has understood the message of the ballot box.

THE IRAN WAR: THE VOTER'S MESSAGE AND TRUMP'S RESOLUTENESS

It is known that the Iran war and its economic consequences were the key issue that caused the election debacle. It is possible to say that the deepest fracture within his own MAGA base was created by the Iran war. The Epstein file had also created a similar crack, but we can say that the economic consequences of the Iran war, which affected the entire population, alienated a much broader mass from Trump. On top of this, the perception that Israel could dictate American policy was the killer blow, because criticism came to the fore that Trump's 'America First' ideology had remained only on paper. The debates swirling around Netanyahu, the Israel lobby's targeting of American student and intellectual citizens who criticize the genocide, the billions of dollars in aid given to Israel, and the criticism that he had entered a war for another country's security became a burden for Trump. Trump's statements of resoluteness, saying he got this message but would still go into this war, show that, contrary to what his opponents want, he wants to keep the option of continuing the war in his hands.

VANCE OR RUBIO, OR SOMEONE ELSE?

One of the most critical answers in Trump's 60 Minutes interview concerned whether he would support J.D. Vance for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination. In a political culture where the Vice President is normally considered the natural candidate for the next presidential nomination, Trump's deviation from this norm by saying there could be other candidates could create an advantage for the Republicans. In the 2024 elections, after Biden withdrew from the nomination, Kamala Harris's emerging as the candidate without a primary played a key role in the Democrats losing that election. Trump's not putting forward a clear candidate name could contribute to different candidates adding dynamism by allowing the Republicans to experience a competitive primary process. On the other hand, if the perception forms that Trump does not fully trust Vance and wants to determine the next candidate himself, this could be interpreted as the Republicans being unable to move beyond Trump's political legacy, and they could face punishment from the voters.

It is possible to interpret Trump's post-election rhetoric as both drawing the necessary lessons and making a temporary change of tone to preserve his power. It is clear that Trump's pragmatism played a role in creating this dilemma. Along with that, it can also be said that he does not want to experience a full lame-duck period of becoming isolated and taking Congress head-on. He may want to rebuild his political platform by entering into a more reasonable cooperation with Congress and evolve into a 'kingmaker' position whose support cannot be given up in the 2028 elections. His statements in the vein of 'I got the message' on Iran and immigration and his broadening of the list of next presidential candidates suggest that Trump is concerned with not allowing the election defeat to narrow his own space. However, if he tries to settle for giving the Democrats only cosmetic concessions for this strategy to work, his job will become difficult.