The price of supporting Israel: Debacle!

The biggest losers of the American elections were Trump, the Neocons and the Israel Lobby (AIPAC). Trump had asked his voters to cast their ballots on the assumption that he himself was on the ballot. It appears the voters took Trump's words rather too seriously.

According to the polls, it was clear the Democrats would win a majority in the House of Representatives. For the Senate, a competitive situation was in play. But the results went far beyond expectations. The Republicans suffered a debacle in both chambers of Congress. Even to say "defeat" would be to soften the outcome. In any case, the Democratic victory is being described with terms like "Blue Wave," "Blue Tsunami," "Meteor Strike" and "Perfect Storm."

Trump has already said that his declaring war on Iran for Israel's sake was the reason for the debacle. Vice President JD Vance put it more plainly. Trump had set his sights on Republicans who criticized the attacks on Iran, foremost among them Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie. The pressure was so severe that Greene even resigned from her congressional seat.

Carlson and Greene were among the leading defenders of Trump's "America First" and "MAGA (Make America Great Again)" movement. By bowing to the "Israel First" wing of the Republican camp, Trump took a stance contrary to his own rhetoric. Trump's announcement on the last day that the 3.8 billion dollars in annual US military aid to Israel would end in 2027 did not change the situation. The term of that aid was in any case due to expire in 2028.

Exit polls show that for the overwhelming majority of voters, the attacks on Iran and their economic consequences ranked near the top of their voting considerations. Before the elections, most Americans had made it clear that they did not consent to Trump's relationship with Israel and to his spending America's blood and treasure attacking Iran for Israel's interests.

There were bound to be consequences to Trump ignoring his voters' demands. And so there were. The reason Democratic candidate Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election was likewise her failure to commit to ending or restricting weapons support for Israel as it carried out genocide in Gaza. Whereas Democratic voters wanted exactly that from Harris. By not doing it, Harris handed Trump a second victory. Trump, for his part, had won these elections by promising to end wars and not to start a new one.

The pro-Israel establishment forces of the Democratic Party wanted to keep out of the public's sight the fact that unconditional support for Israel had played the leading role in their 2024 election loss. They even withheld for a long time the report assessing the election results. What happened to the Democrats in 2024 has now happened to the Republicans. Trump, who threw the Republicans under the bus, still says the attacks on Iran were worth it. Trump even admits that he started this war for Israel.

The Israel Lobby, meanwhile, was in the thick of the elections with all its financial might. The Israel Lobby funneled vast sums of money to pro-Israel Democratic and Republican candidates. But the result they obtained was not worth it. The Lobby's most critical candidates lost their elections. Two-thirds of AIPAC's (American Israel Public Affairs Committee) election spending went to candidates who lost.

The Lobby even placed pro-Israel Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens behind the Republican candidate at the last moment to ensure the defeat of Senate candidate Dr. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. That same day, some 60,000 voters donated to El-Sayed in protest, ensuring the result changed by a heavy margin. Thus the mobilized power of the people rendered the Israel Lobby's colossal financial power futile.

Israel was on the ballot too. Voters in Providence, the capital of the state of Rhode Island, approved by a "75 percent" vote a regulation obliging the municipality to divest from companies that pave the ground for genocide, apartheid and human rights violations.

Providence became the largest US city to decide to divest from Israel. For many years, city funds had been invested in Israel Bonds, which function as direct and unconditional credit to Israel. David Morales, 28, one of the leading advocates of the campaign to pass the regulation, was also elected mayor of Providence.

Pro-Israel Neocons conducted intense propaganda to the effect that the attacks on Iran would have no serious effect on the elections. The Neocons practically declared war on Tucker Carlson and his friends who tried to stop Trump. The election results proved Carlson and his friends right.