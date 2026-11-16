Wars over Israel to rage in the US Senate!

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American Democrats this week will determine the names who will lead the party group in the House of Representatives starting in January 2027, foremost among them the "Majority Leader." Democrats in the Senate, meanwhile, will decide who will be the "Senate Majority Leader" in December.

Hakeem Jeffries, currently the "Minority Leader" in the House, is expected to be nominated this week for the speakership in the new term. The election of the House Speaker will be held on January 3, 2027. Since there will be at least 256 Democratic representatives in the 435-member House, the Democrats are quite comfortable.

Senator Chuck Schumer, currently the "Senate Minority Leader," is not as comfortable as Jeffries, because Senator Chris Van Hollen has announced that he will run for "Senate Majority Leader."

In the Democrats' midterm victory, unconditional support for genocidal Israel and the war opened against Iran having considerably increased Americans' cost of living played a very important role. There are serious doubts about how far the Democratic leaders in the American Congress will meet their voters' demands for stopping the war with Iran and restraining Israel.

Indeed, in the first vote held after the midterms, the current leaders failed this test. A procedural motion by Republican Representative Thomas Massie that would have opened the way for a vote on the dismissal of Trump's Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was rejected by a margin of 7 votes. Eleven Democratic representatives did not participate in that vote. It is said that the Israel Lobby was influential in the vote that saved Hegseth.

There is little time left before the new House and the Senate, one third of which has been renewed, take office. During this period, the Republicans, who control the majority in the House and Senate, want to pass Trump's "2027 National Defense Authorization Act" (NDAA), which includes a 1.5 trillion dollar defense budget, without a hitch. The Democrats, meanwhile, drawing on the midterm results, want serious measures taken so that the ongoing war with Iran is not financed.

On the other hand, a clause slipped into the "Defense Authorization Act" contains military-technology integration between Israel and the US. This clause binds the Israeli and American arms industries together through joint production, technology transfers, licensing agreements and more.

While the midterms were being held, Trump had announced that the annual "3.8 billion dollar" military aid to Israel, due to run until 2028, would be halted starting in 2027. Trump had also said they had taken this decision together with the genocidal Netanyahu. It sounds nice, of course, but that is not quite how it works. The clause in question slipped into the "Defense Authorization Bill" continues military aid to Israel under another cover and much more strongly than before.

According to the Democrats, the US is not cutting military aid to Israel. The Trump administration is reprogramming the aid as "joint projects" and hiding it inside the defense budget. Thus American taxpayers will pay more as congressional oversight decreases.

This arrangement is being evaluated as a "preemptive move" against the political consequences of the anti-Israel sentiments developing in American public opinion. According to the Republicans who support the bill, the US-Israel alliance will be reinforced by moving from patronage to partnership. Netanyahu too had said that US military aid would turn into a new partnership arrangement.

Senator Chris Van Hollen and 11 colleagues, who have raised the flag against the new-term leadership of the staunchly pro-Israel Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have launched an initiative to remove this clause from the bill. Democrats who object to unconditional support for Israel and to the war with Iran accuse Jeffries and Schumer of avoiding taking a position on blocking this clause.

The House version of the bill was adopted in the House of Representatives last July. In that vote, six Democratic representatives acted together with the Republicans and voted "yes" on the bill. The bill, on which seven Republicans voted "no," passed by only a four-vote margin.

A clause in the "Intelligence Authorization Bill," meanwhile, will make intelligence sharing with Israel mandatory. Senator Van Hollen and his colleagues point out that this clause would strip the US President of the ability to restrict intelligence sharing with Israel, even when necessary to protect US national security. Senator Hollen and his colleagues are pressing the Jeffries-Schumer wing to ensure that the clauses permitting US-Israel defense/intelligence fusion do not pass.

In sum, in the coming weeks the US Senate will be stamped by debates over Israel.

Titles :hakeem jeffrieschuck schumerchris van hollenthomas massiepete hegsethdonald trumpbenjamin netanyahuisrael
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Wars over Israel to rage in the US Senate!
Wars over Israel to rage in the US Senate!
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