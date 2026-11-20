The future of world politics will not be determined only by wars, energy and technology. Demographics too will change the balance of power. The research published by Pew Research Center on November 18, covering 201 countries and regions, gives a striking date: in 2035 Muslims will overtake Christians to become the world's largest religious community.

The Muslim population, which was 2.02 billion in 2020, is expected to reach 3.64 billion in 2070. In the same period, the Christian population will rise from 2.27 billion to 2.96 billion. While the world population grows by 29 percent, the Muslim population will increase by 80 percent. Thus, the share of Muslims in the world population will rise from 25.6 percent to 35.8 percent. The share of those with no religious affiliation, meanwhile, will decline from 24 percent to 17 percent.

At the base of this change lie age and fertility rather than conversions. The median age of Muslims is 24, that of non-Muslims is 33. The fertility rate per woman is 3.1 and 2.0, respectively. Of course these are not finalized outcomes but scientific projections based on current trends.

The world's religious geography will also change. Today the country with the most Muslims is Indonesia. But in 2070 Pakistan will take first place with 461 million Muslims, and India will be second with 334 million. The Muslim population in Sub-Saharan Africa will rise from 369 million to 980 million. 27 percent of the world's Muslims will live in this region. Moreover, more than half of Christians will also be in Sub-Saharan Africa. The country with the most Christians will not be the US, but the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The change in the West is also striking. In Europe, the Muslim share of the population will rise from 6 percent to 13 percent. In France this rate will rise from 9 percent to 20 percent, and in Germany from 7 percent to 14 percent. In 21 European countries the Muslim share of the population will increase by at least 5 points.

In the US, a different transformation will take place. The share of Christians in the population will decline from 64 percent to 47.8 percent, losing its majority. Their absolute numbers too will fall from 217 million to 174 million. But the main reason for this is not the growth of the Muslim population, but the rise in the proportion of those with no religious affiliation from 29.7 percent to 41.3 percent. The Muslim share, meanwhile, will rise from 1.2 percent to 3.7 percent.

What do all these developments mean for Türkiye?

A population is not merely a number of people. It also means voters, consumers, entrepreneurs and investors. Growing Muslim communities in the West can be more influential in shaping political preferences, especially in highly contested districts. Of course Muslims are not a uniform electorate. But strong social and cultural ties to be built with Türkiye can contribute to reducing prejudices against our country.

Türkiye must turn this demographic transformation into a long-term strategy with state reason. Lasting relationships must be established with the new generations starting today, through our universities, scholarship programs, cultural centers, media and civil society organizations. The goal should not be intervening in other countries' politics, but increasing trust in and sympathy toward Türkiye.

The geoeconomic dimension of the matter is far more concrete.

According to DinarStandard's 2025/26 State of the Global Islamic Economy Report, Muslim consumers' spending in food, clothing, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, tourism and media reached 2.60 trillion dollars in 2024. This figure is expected to rise to 3.56 trillion dollars in 2029. That is roughly 1 trillion dollars of additional consumption in five years!

For Türkiye this picture is a great opportunity. But it would be a mistake to think that Turkish goods will be preferred automatically just because the Muslim population is growing. Halal certification, quality, brand trust, price competitiveness and distribution channels will be decisive.

We cannot reach Muslim consumers in Pakistan, Nigeria, Indonesia and Europe with the same strategy. Each market's income level, consumption habits and needs are different. We must develop country-based export strategies for Turkish brands to access this new demand.

Trade diplomacy, cultural relations, e-export and branding must all be tied to the same strategic goal. Our state, our exporters' associations and our companies must prepare for this great transformation starting today.

Because demography alone does not produce economic or political power. The real power is being able to turn the demography of the future into the strategy of today. Türkiye must be the country that produces value from this change, not the one that watches it.