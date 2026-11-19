The economic effects of the Iran war, which ranked among the main reasons the Republicans suffered a heavy defeat in the November elections, have become part of American domestic politics. While the Democrats prepare to pressure the Trump administration to end the Iran war, Trump is signaling that he wants to increase pressure on Iran without entering an all-out conflict. The fact that foreign policy is at the president's discretion, and that Trump no longer faces electoral pressure, may allow such a strategy to be pursued—while avoiding shaking global oil markets. Having dispatched a third warship to the region to strengthen the blockade on Iran, Trump says he does not need a diplomatic solution, seeking to expand his options and widen his room for maneuver. By sidelining Vice President Vance from the negotiations as well, Trump is sending the message that he will pursue a hawkish policy toward Iran; since he has already paid the political cost of the war at the ballot box, it can be said that he wants to continue the current pressure policy.

THE BLOCKADE CONTINUES

For some time, Trump had been oscillating between Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's pressure for a new military operation against Iran and the search for a diplomatic solution. The congressional elections showed how unpopular the war was, and it was clear that the American people had handed the Republicans the bill for the war's economic consequences. Netanyahu losing the election and the war pressure easing after the message the American people delivered at the ballot box does not mean that pressure for a diplomatic solution on Trump has increased. Congress is preparing to squeeze the administration by using its budgetary power and by opening an investigation into Secretary of War Hegseth, but it will not be easy for this pressure to corner Trump.

The fact that foreign policy falls within the president's authority and that there is no longer electoral pressure on Trump indicates that the policy of economic pressure on Iran through the blockade could become permanent. This policy, based on the calculation that economic pressure will force the Iranian regime to make concessions and that, even if it does not, the blockade's cost to America is low, may be able to weaken Iran's Hormuz card. On the other hand, Iran targeting American military presence and American allies to break this pressure could create a new wave of conflict and cause oil prices to rise. Therefore it is clear that the policy of continuing the blockade that Trump is currently pursuing is not a long-term solution.

A RETURN TO WAR

Although the clearest message of the elections was that the American people are not satisfied with this war, Trump could decide to return to war and stage a show of force. A new period of military intervention to force Iran to make concessions is not likely to produce results, and it is certain to increase pressure on the administration to end the war. If Trump uses this option, it could narrow his own space and force him to withdraw from the war without achieving the results he wanted. That would be unacceptable for Trump's political legacy and would generate political costs for the Republicans ahead of the 2028 elections. Iran entering an all-out struggle against the American presence in the region in the face of such a campaign could also mean the war turning into yet another endless war.

The conviction that the American people entered the Iran war because of Israel, that it was not a situation directly threatening America's security, and that its economic cost is high has come to the fore in a way that will reshape domestic politics. With this message of the elections so plain, Trump returning to war could even be considered political suicide and would result in Congress bringing all its power down on the administration. For Trump to enter such an escalation process, which he already knows cannot produce results, would mean taking unnecessary risks. Trump, who knows well that Iran cannot be forced into concessions through war, may resort to a short-term show of military force, but he will avoid the risks that returning to war would bring.

A DIPLOMATIC SOLUTION

It is very difficult for Trump—who from the very start of the war has on one hand declared victory and on the other said a diplomatic solution is a matter of moments—to give the concessions Iran demands for peace. Even before starting nuclear negotiations, Iran demands that military operations stop, sanctions be lifted and its frozen funds be released. Iran, calculating that it holds a critical card like oil prices through the Hormuz crisis, does not want to see that this card's value has begun to diminish relatively. America escorting a certain number of ships while not allowing Iranian ships to pass increases the pressure on Iran's economy. Under these conditions, Iran—which needs a diplomatic solution more—putting explicit concessions forward as preconditions reduces the likelihood of a solution.

Trump's discomfort with Vance linking the congressional election results to the Iran war caused him to send the message that the diplomatic option's value had decreased for him. It is no coincidence that Trump—who could not emerge from the Iran war with a clear victory, who took a blow in the congressional elections because of the war, who could not open Hormuz and could not control oil prices—has given up his emphasis on diplomacy. Understanding that Iran will not give the concessions it demands, Trump is trying to break the peace pressure on himself while sending the message that a diplomatic solution is not realistic. Moreover, the fact that the diplomatic solution option has different dimensions—the Hormuz crisis, the nuclear issue and ending the war—has caused the clash of priorities between Iran and America to become more pronounced. Even if both powers want to reach an agreement, it seems difficult for them to meet on the same ground because their priorities have diverged so much.

Looking at these three main options, we can predict that Trump will prefer the option of continuing the blockade, at least for now. This policy, which will create the least new political and military cost, stands out as an option that allows avoiding both the risks of war and the concessions of peace. Continuing the blockade on Iran means the devaluation of the Hormuz card, while the options of returning to war and diplomacy are likely to carry the risk of strengthening Iran's hand. For this reason, Trump's stance of tightening the blockade and leaving the possibility of a deal to time is understandable. However, given that Iran will not want to allow America's blockade to become normalized and that Congress will press for the war to end, we can say that Trump's blockade policy too is not a permanent solution. The new political atmosphere created by the American election results weakens Trump's hand, and none of the Iran options before him is ideal. In this context, we can expect him to try to choose the best among bad options.