They continue to protect the executioners!

Google Earth's updated satellite imagery has once again laid bare the horrific destruction Gaza has been subjected to and the genocide against Palestinians. Famous American movie star Angelina Jolie shared these images on her social media account and called on world public opinion to take action for the Palestinians struggling to survive in Gaza.

The "United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)" had already shown that, as of June, more than 200,000 structures in Gaza had been bombed by Israel. These figures constitute 82 percent of all structures in Gaza. Currently, around two million Palestinians under Israel's inhuman "genocide blockade" are trying to survive in a much narrower strip.

Despite Israel's turning Gaza into a desert and slaughtering 75,000 Palestinians, there are still those who do not accept this genocide as "genocide." Israel knows very well what it is doing, while Israel's fanatical sycophants in America deny this horrific crime committed before the eyes of the world.

The so-called US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, meanwhile, continues to carry out "Israel propaganda" for Americans. Huckabee, who describes himself as a "Christian-Zionist," can say that the God of Christians is on the side of the genocidal Israel that slaughtered more than 20,000 children and as many women. Huckabee is so disturbed by the turning of American public opinion against Israel that every time he opens his mouth, he calls on American and European Christians not to abandon Israel, but on the contrary, to continue supporting it.

Huckabee, who participated in an event organized by an Evangelical/Christian Zionist organization in Washington DC in late September, wanted people to believe what Israel says, not what they see with their own eyes. This is a situation like thieves caught red-handed telling the town sheriff, "Do you believe those lying eyes of yours, or are you going to believe us?"

As is known, there are midterm elections in the US in November. Of course, Christian Zionists are not idle either. It was striking that only Huckabee from the Trump administration attended the event organized by the "Family Research Council (FRC)" under the title "Pray, Vote, Stand Firm." Of course, it was equally striking that many Republican politicians who had been announced in advance as "speakers" did not attend the event.

On the other hand, American young people are also breaking away from Evangelical churches. Support for Israel is also gradually eroding among young people belonging to Evangelical families. The "Israel Lobby" in the US and Evangelical leaders are spending enormous amounts of money to stop this change, but they are not succeeding. These young people reject the belief that God is on the side of the genocidal Israel that slaughters children and displaces people from their homes.

FRC President Tony Perkins, meanwhile, voices the rhetoric that Evangelical Christians have no greater ally than Israel and that America's future is intertwined with the Jewish state. In June, Trump had said, "Without us, without the US, Israel wouldn't exist." Interestingly, the objection to Trump's words came from Huckabee, whom Trump had appointed as "Ambassador to Israel." Huckabee had responded, "If Israel didn't exist, America wouldn't exist."

In the Western world, Zionist propaganda that portrays "executioners as victims and victims as executioners" no longer works. Huckabee, meanwhile, portrays the shift in public opinion against Israel as an act against God. According to Huckabee, who spoke at the FRC event, the greatest threat Israel faced was that support for Israel among Americans had largely collapsed.

Huckabee, who also targeted European countries in his speech, said: "What I see in Europe is that they are taking a stance against Israel and the Jewish people. This situation is preparing the ground for a real struggle and conflict that will take place not between countries, but between heaven and hell, light and darkness, truth and lies." According to Christian Zionist Huckabee, just like "Jewish Zionists," criticizing the genocidal Israel is equivalent to being "anti-Jewish."

In an interview he gave earlier, Huckabee had claimed that Israel has a Torah-based right over lands beyond its current borders. Huckabee's argument in that interview that Israel's expansion of its borders in the region would not be a problem had caused severe reactions even within the Trumpist camp. Many Republicans who say "America First" had demanded his immediate dismissal, saying that Huckabee represents Israel in Israel, not the US.