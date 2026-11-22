The event that led the US to intervene more forcefully in the Vietnam War on August 4, 1964, was an attack by Communist North Vietnamese forces on the American ship "USS Maddox" in the Gulf of Tonkin. On August 7, the US Congress granted President Lyndon Johnson the authority to use armed force. With this decision, 18,000 more troops were sent to Vietnam. In 1965 the number of soldiers in Vietnam would rise to 180,000, and in the following years to as many as 500,000.

It was irrational for North Vietnamese forces to have carried out an attack that would escalate American military intervention to a higher level. No one in the US questioned this irrationality. In any case, there was no attack. The attack reports were a fiction prepared to put the American public to sleep.

Fierce reactions to the Vietnam War in American public opinion led Johnson to withdraw from the presidential race in 1968. Vice President Hubert Humphrey became the presidential candidate in Johnson's place. But Humphrey lost and Republican Richard Nixon won the election.

When the US withdrew from Vietnam in 1973, it had lost nearly 60,000 soldiers. The Vietnamese losses are expressed in the millions. After the American withdrawal, North Vietnamese forces defeated the South Vietnamese regime and unified the country under a communist regime.

America's military intervention in Iraq in the early 1990s was also sought to be legitimized through fabricated events. One of the invented lies was that Iraqi soldiers who had occupied Kuwait took newborn babies out of their incubators in a hospital and left them on the cold floor to die.

Likewise, the lies invented to legitimize America's second invasion of Iraq in 2003 and the overthrow of Saddam Hussein's regime are still fresh in memory. The most prominent of the lies, behind which stood Israel and the American Neocons, was that Iraq possessed "weapons of mass destruction." The mainstream media played the leading role in putting this lie into circulation.

For decades Israel tried to sell the lie that Iran was only a short time away from possessing nuclear weapons. This time was sometimes expressed in months, even in weeks. Israel and the American Neocons were heating up and bringing the "nuclear lie" onto the agenda in order to drag the US into war against Iran. Yet American intelligence agencies were not confirming Israel's claims.

Trump started the war that no American president would touch. And the November 3 midterms laid bare that the overwhelming majority of Americans are in favor of stopping the war. The Republicans suffered a complete debacle in these elections. Despite this lesson delivered by the voters, there are reports that Trump is preparing to strike Iran for a third time.

In his first presidential term, Trump withdrew the US from the nuclear deal with Iran at the request of the "Israel Lobby." That agreement had been signed in July 2015 by the permanent members of the UN Security Council—the US, Russia, China, Britain and France—along with Germany and the European Union. Israel and its Lobby had been unable to prevent President Barack Obama from signing it.

In his second term too, Trump fell into the pit Netanyahu dug and struck Iran twice by air. Tulsi Gabbard, whom he himself appointed as Director of National Intelligence, had not confirmed that Iran was trying to acquire nuclear weapons. In the end Gabbard resigned citing so-called health reasons. Joe Kent, Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, had also left his post in March 2026, stating that the Trump administration's military intervention against Iran had been carried out under pressure from the Israel Lobby and that this intervention did not serve US interests.

The genocidal Netanyahu, who failed to reach the number needed to form a government in the elections, is again trying to persuade Trump to launch a new attack on Iran. Israel is inventing lies to the effect that Iran has planned assassinations targeting Trump and leading cabinet members on American soil. Another claim was that Iran would detonate a chemical weapon or a "dirty bomb" in Washington DC.

Likewise, another claim put forward was that Iran was deploying its missile facilities under or inside dams and other civilian infrastructure. Israel had bombed hospitals and schools in Gaza on similar grounds. Now a similar story appears to have been put into circulation about Iran.

Two waves of airstrikes on Iran were not enough, and now Netanyahu is trying to get Trump to carry out another. The mainstream American media, meanwhile, is inciting war by putting Israel's fabricated claims into circulation, just as it did during the invasion of Iraq. Despite the American voters' demand to "stop the war," will Trump once again fall into the pit Netanyahu dug?