Trump says "Shylock" again!

The Zionists, led by the genocidal Benjamin Netanyahu, had declared US President Donald Trump "the most pro-Israel American president among all presidents past and present." That characterization came before Trump, in his second presidential term, went to war with Iran alongside Israel. Despite this, even Trump cannot escape being branded "anti-Jewish."

Early last week, Trump caused a stir by uttering the term "Shylock" at a rally in Kansas in support of Republican Senate candidate Roger Marshall. Marshall, a doctor, is accused of suing around 800 former patients over "unpaid debts" and causing 18 of them to be arrested. At the rally, Trump defended his candidate by saying Marshall was unjustly treated like a "Shylock."

"Shylock" is the name of a ruthless Jewish moneylender in Shakespeare's play "The Merchant of Venice." Over time, "Shylock" gained fame as a term used for cruel moneylenders. The play was also adapted to cinema under the same name, with Al Pacino portraying the character "Shylock."

The US Jewish organization "ADL (Anti-Defamation League)," meanwhile, lists Shylock among "anti-Jewish terms." In a post on its "X" account, the ADL condemned the use of the term "Shylock" as "anti-Jewish" without naming Trump.

Trump had also used the term "Shylock" at a rally last year. In a statement at the time, the ADL described Trump's use of the term as "highly disturbing and irresponsible." Trump, for his part, defended himself by saying he was not aware the term carried anti-Jewish connotations, stating, "I've never heard it that way. To me, Shylock is someone who lends money at high interest."

Trump did not hesitate to use the term a second time. The ADL, meanwhile, avoided mentioning the name of Trump, who is said to be preparing a new attack on Iran together with Israel. The ADL and other Zionist organizations brand those who criticize or protest Israel for committing genocide in Gaza as "anti-Jewish." The ADL even argues, based on the sheer size of the protest list, that anti-Jewish sentiment is on the rise in the US.

The Zionists brand as anti-Jewish not only those who protest Israel but even those who wear the "Palestinian keffiyeh" in solidarity with Palestinians. Some representatives, meanwhile, see no harm in going to the US Congress in uniforms belonging to the genocidal Israeli army in the name of solidarity with Israel.

In the US and Europe, criticism of Israel is sufficient grounds to be treated as anti-Jewish. Many writers' books are not published, they are prevented from appearing at events, and many academics are fired. Among those fired are anti-Zionist Jews as well.

The Zionists have expanded the content of being "anti-Jewish" so much that this accusation has lost its credibility even in Western countries that have always supported Israel under all circumstances. Israel lobbies cannot prevent the feelings developing against Israel in American and European public opinion.

This contradiction was expressed between the lines of a report based on an investigation into "anti-Jewish sentiment" in schools in the UK. In the Report, exceeding one hundred pages, which emerged as a result of an investigation conducted by a committee chaired by Sir David Bellend at the request of the UK Department for Education and was officially published on October 21, the following statements appear:

"British attitudes toward Jews and Israel show two main trends. Anti-Jewish attitudes have generally remained less widespread and more stable; anti-Israel sentiments, however, are more widespread and increasingly on the rise."

To put it in summary, there are groups in the UK long known as anti-Jewish. However, there is no increase in the number of these groups. In other words, it is not "anti-Jewish sentiment" but "anti-Israel sentiment" that is rising. Despite this contradiction being expressed, the Report recommends that schools more broadly adopt the international antisemitism definition set by the Zionists. According to the British media, the recommendations were accepted and an implementation group was established.

Particularly in Europe, radical Right parties known as "anti-Jewish" can be exempted from accusations because they are in very close relations with Israel. In other words, in the eyes of the Zionist-fascists, being "anti-Jewish" does not constitute an obstacle to being "pro-Israel." But if you criticize Israel and support the Palestinians, you cannot save your skin from being "anti-Jewish."