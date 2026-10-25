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Türkiye's transformation into a power hub is not independent of the AK Party

Türkiye's transformation into a power hub is not independent of the AK Party

İhsan Aktaş
23:46, 25/10/2026, Sunday • Yeni Şafak English News Center
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Türkiye's transformation into a power hub is not independent of the AK Party
Türkiye's transformation into a power hub is not independent of the AK Party

Everyone is aware that the Republic of Türkiye has transformed into a power hub with the new alliances it has established in global diplomacy over the past decade, the infrastructure it has developed, and its increasing strategic capacity. This rise is better understood when one goes beyond the borders of the National Pact (Misak-ı Millî).

Looking at the developments of the past year, we see that we are facing a process of ascent that is not granted to every state. When it is written in the destiny of nations at certain stages of history to rise and become a new center of civilization, you cannot easily stop this course. There may be interruptions and slowdowns; but the direction of the rise may not change.

Let us address the process that began with the NATO Summit under a few headings.

Türkiye is becoming a new power hub

The welcoming ceremony held at the Presidential Complex during the NATO Summit was a symbolic event demonstrating Türkiye's state capacity and diplomatic position. The Iraq Development Road Project, which has been on the agenda for a long time, moved to a new phase with the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister. This project carries important opportunities in terms of Iraq's stability and regional economic integration.

The Zangezur Corridor is one of Türkiye's strategic gates opening onto the Turkic world. Even the idea of reviving the Hejaz Railway creates great excitement in the Middle East. Türkiye is acting with an understanding that combines its historical ties with the geopolitics of the future.

Ensuring the territorial integrity of Syria and enabling different social segments to live under a common state roof is of vital importance for Türkiye's security. The Terror-Free Türkiye process is not limited to domestic politics either; it is part of a regional transformation that can pave the way for lasting stability in Iraq and Syria.

The Organization of Turkic States is becoming institutionalized step by step. The new cooperation searches referred to as the Mecca Alliance, the contacts along the Türkiye-Pakistan-Indonesia-Qatar line, and the developments regarding maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya show that Türkiye is diversifying its regional relations.

The holding of the R4 E3 meeting in Türkiye and Canada's development of its relations with Türkiye within the framework of new alliance searches are also noteworthy developments. All these headings show that Türkiye has become an actor that not only follows developments but also seeks solutions to regional and global crises.

Of course, this list is only a part of the diplomatic activities Türkiye is conducting.

This rise is not independent of the AK Party

We cannot evaluate this rise of Türkiye as an event that came about on its own. The AK Party's political choices, infrastructure investments, foreign policy approach, and the leadership of our President have played a determining role in this transformation.

Today we need to dwell on two important matters.

The first is the businessmen, bureaucrats, and politicians who, while Türkiye transforms into a power center, use the country's resources for their own interests and harm this rise. Betraying a nation's struggle to exist anew for the sake of a few pennies of worldly interest is a matter not only of political but also of moral responsibility.

The second is the situation of the AK Party, which is the political engine of all these developments. The party, which has encountered many trials over twenty-five years, has succeeded in overcoming a significant portion of them. It has the experience to overcome the problems it faces today as well.

Evaluating the AK Party solely as a leader's party is an incomplete approach. Alongside our President's leadership, the party's organizational discipline, institutional structure, and local government capacity are also important. Its millions of members, widespread organizational network, and the relations it has established with civil society have made the AK Party one of Türkiye's most organized political structures.

It is impossible for such a large structure to remain free of problems. What matters is to face the problems, to make an accounting of them, to part ways with those who do wrong, and to renew itself when necessary.

The bond between Türkiye's rise and the AK Party's political experience cannot be ignored. For this reason, the party's overcoming the problems before it is important not only for its own future but also for Türkiye's claim to become a new power center.

Titles :türkiyeak partyakppower hubglobal diplomacy
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